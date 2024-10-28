Coty reveals new scent and body lines for Chloé Atelier des Fleurs in DF&TR

Coty has added a trio of scents and a body line to extend its Chloé Atelier des Fleurs assortment in global travel retail.

The three new olfactive experiences include Tubéreuse Lazuli, Nuit d’Oranger and Orchidée de Minuit within the Les Fleurs de Nuit collection.

For Tubéreuse Lazuli, perfumer Jean-Christophe Hérault captures the efficacy of the tuberose plant at twilight as it blooms into the darkness after being warmed by the sun in the daytime.

The bergamot and pink pepper of the Indian tuberose marries with osmanthus, jasmine, white oud, patchouli and sandalwood.

Using orange blossom in an ode to Chloé founder Gaby Aghion’s Mediterranean roots, Nuit d’Oranger boasts ‘refreshing, delicate notes throughout the day’, graduating to ‘a generous, sensuous perfume’ in the night that builds its intensity under daybreak, according to Coty.

Bitter orange petitgrain, pink peppercorn and bergamot create fresh top notes to mimic the feel of an evening breeze, while neroli translates to a honeyed orange blossom absolute.

Atelier des Fleurs body line

Meanwhile, woody, herbaceous notes comprising yerba mate and patchouli evokes the surroundings of the orange trees in bloom.

In Orchidée de Minuit, hints of vanilla are lifted to produce the elixir.

Orchid blossom blends with tones of clove and rum with a jasmine heart, leading to benzoin and styrax resins.

No longer just a blossom but a vanilla pod, the fragrance is accentuated by musks and patchouli with vanilla absolute delivering the signature flourishes.

Additionally, Atelier des Mains extends the Atelier des Fleurs experience to cover a scented soap and scented hand cream, available in three essential fragrances of Atelier des Fleurs: Cedrus, Santalum and Magnolia Alba.

The scented, ivory-coloured soap is engraved with the Chloé name, is vegan, free of artificial colours and produced from a minimum of 95% ingredients of natural origin.

The scented hand cream moisturises, hydrates, nourishes and protects the skin using shea butter without leaving an oily or stick residue.

The vegan formula contains a minimum of 96% of ingredients of natural origin and is presented in an ivory-coloured tube boasting the signature look of Atelier des Fleurs.

In keeping with Chloé’s environmental commitments, the container is entirely crafted in recyclable aluminium.

