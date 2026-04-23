Coty taps World Cup momentum with BOSS Bottled Striking Lavender

Image Credit: Coty Travel Retail

Coty Travel Retail has unveiled a new addition to its BOSS Bottled fragrance collection: BOSS Bottled Striking Lavender.

The limited edition is launching into global travel retail this month. BOSS Bottled Striking Lavender is available in 50ml, 100ml, and 200ml Eau de Parfum formats.

The fresh yet intense fougère-woody juice was composed by Master Perfumer Honorine Blanc and Principal Perfumer Sophie Labbé.

As the name suggests, blue and white lavender essences are a key component, alongside a moss accord for wood and depth.

The signature BOSS Bottled flacon has been updated with a blue double-lacquered finished, accented with silver hot-foil lettering and a glossy back cap.

Designed to draw on the global energy and excitement surrounding the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the football-inspired advertising campaign features internationally acclaimed striker Vinícius Júnior – one of BOSS Bottled Beyond’s three ambassadors.

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