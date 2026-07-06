Coty TR expands rollout of Chloé Atelier des Fleurs collection

Image Credit: Coty Travel Retail

Coty Travel Retail is accelerating the global rollout of Chloé Atelier des Fleurs Les Essences Méditerranéennes, expanding the ultra-premium fragrance collection across Europe, the Americas and Asia-Pacific following its successful travel retail debut earlier this year.

Originally launched in March 2026, the collection continues to gain momentum with new activations and retail experiences designed to introduce travellers to Chloé’s Mediterranean-inspired fragrance universe.

The Les Essences Méditerranéennes collection introduces four fragrances inspired by the landscapes and ingredients of the Mediterranean: Sable Lavande, Vert Soleil, Plage du Figuier and Sous les Pins. Each fragrance offers a contemporary interpretation of familiar ingredients including lavender, lentisque, fig and pine, complementing the wider Chloé Atelier des Fleurs portfolio.

Supporting the rollout is the introduction of the new Bouquiniste pop-up concept, an immersive retail experience inspired by the iconic open-air booksellers along the River Seine in Paris. Designed to translate the spirit of the Mediterranean into the travel retail environment, the concept invites consumers to explore the collection through a curated sensory journey.

“The successful debut and continued rollout of Chloé Atelier des Fleurs Les Essences Méditerranéennes showcases what we do best at Coty – creating unparalleled olfactive experiences for our customers,” said Mette Engell, Senior Vice President, Coty Global Travel Retail.

“As we continue to expand across Europe, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, we are bringing this unique olfactive universe to more consumers worldwide, offering a distinctive and elevated fragrance experience at every touchpoint.”

Image Credit: Coty TR

The collection pays tribute to Chloé’s Mediterranean heritage, reflecting the vision of founder Gaby Aghion, who established the Maison in 1952. Inspired by the sunlit landscapes of southern France, Les Essences Méditerranéennes explores the brand’s connection to freedom, nature and craftsmanship.

The collection is currently available at Kansai International Airport through KIX Duty Free until the end of July and at Phuket International Airport with King Power Duty Free until the end of September. In Europe, the Bouquiniste concept will appear at Geneva Airport with Lagardère from 5-25 August, followed by Istanbul Airport with Gebr. Heinemann throughout September, as Coty Travel Retail continues to expand the collection’s global footprint.

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