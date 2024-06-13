Coty Travel Retail goes global with cross-category Boss activations

Coty Travel Retail has unveiled a series of Boss cross-category pop-up activations at key airport locations across Europe and the Americas.

Beginning 1 June 1, Coty Travel Retail (Coty) has introduced a series of interactive pop-up spaces, which it said celebrate the spirit of football through a blend of sports, fashion, and fragrance.

These activations include a football-based Boss Kicker Game, a Boss Foosball Table, and in select locations, a ‘Play Together’ photo-booth.

Coty noted there will be opportunities to take home limited-edition prizes.

As part of the pop-up activations, Boss’ latest limited-edition fragrance, Bottled Triumph Elixir, will form part of the displays.

To commemorate the launch of the fragrance, Boss has teamed up with three professional football players – Kai Havertz, Eduardo Camavinga, and Phil Foden – for the fragrance campaign.

The campaign carries the slogan “Held in Triumph” which Coty said celebrates the power of unity and teamwork.

At select locations, travellers will have the opportunity to win exclusive Boss Footballs autographed by one of the three players, as a gift with purchase.

Guilhem Souche, SVP, Global Travel Retail for Coty said: “The launch of the Boss cross-category pop-up experiences is emblematic of our passion to engage consumers in dynamic and unexpected ways.

By leveraging the global appeal of football, we are able to create memorable experiences that connect with travellers on a deeper emotional level, introducing them to the world of BOSS fragrances in a manner that is interactive, engaging, and impactful.”

In European Travel Retail, the pop-ups are a cross-category collaboration between Boss fragrances, the Hugo Boss fashion house, and Safilo, which produces the Boss eyewear line.

Over the summer period, the Boss cross-category concept will be available at: Larnaca International Airport in Cyprus; Frankfurt Airport, Hamburg Airport, and Berlin Brandenburg Airport in Germany; as well as London Stansted Airport in the United Kingdom.

In the Americas, travellers will be introduced to retailtainment activations across key airport locations, including: Galeao International Airport in Brazil; Ezeiza International Airport and Aeroparque Internacional Jorge Newbery in Argentina; Aeropuerto Internacional Benito Juárez in Mexico; and Jorge Chavez International airport in Peru.

