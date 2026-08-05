David Hughes joins Ethos Farm as Non-Executive Director

By Faye Bartle |

Image Credit: Ethos Farm/David Hughes
David Hughes will support the next phase of growth for award-winning customer experience consultancy.

David Hughes will support the next phase of growth for award-winning customer experience consultancy.

Customer experience and service excellence specialist Ethos Farm has appointed former Bacardi executive David Hughes as Non-Executive Director.

Based between London and Stockholm, Hughes will support the continued growth of the global Ethos Farm group, including Ethos Farm Americas, led by President Lauren Walsh, as well as the company’s expanding presence in the Middle East and Asia.

“I am delighted to be joining Ethos Farm at such an exciting stage in its journey,” said Hughes. “This is a business with a clear purpose, a strong culture and an unwavering commitment to putting people at the heart of performance, which closely aligns with my own values.

I have long admired the company’s ambition and the impact it creates for clients. Working alongside Sally and the leadership team, I look forward to helping accelerate the next phase of growth and building on the remarkable success Ethos Farm has achieved during its first decade.”

Hughes bring deeps experience spanning global travel retail, consumer goods and international commercial leadership to Ethos Farm.

Most recently, he served as Business Unit Director for the Nordics, Baltics and Caucasus at Bacardi, where he was responsible for driving performance across 11 markets.

During his 13 years at Bacardi, David held several senior roles within the organisation including European Director for the Global Travel Retail division with responsibility for the Global Brand Advocacy Programme.

“I am absolutely thrilled to welcome David to the Ethos Farm leadership team,” said Sally Alington, Founder and CEO of Ethos Farm.

“Having worked with him previously as a client, I have seen first-hand his ability to combine strategic thinking with commercial delivery, as well as his passion for building high-performing teams and lasting partnerships.

“David joins us at a pivotal moment as we continue to evolve our global proposition, attract exceptional talent and demonstrate what gives us the ‘Ethos Edge’. Earlier this year, we opened our new headquarters in London, adjacent to Kensington Olympia, alongside our US headquarters in Hudson Yards, New York. We are also expanding into new markets, both geographically and across sectors.

“David’s extensive experience across travel retail, consumer brands and international growth strategies will be invaluable as we continue to scale our business and support clients around the world.”

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