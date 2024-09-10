David William Dang joins Rémy Cointreau as MD GTR APAC

By Faye Bartle |

David William Dang

David William Dang.

Rémy Cointreau has announced that David William Dang has joined its Global Travel Retail (GTR) team as Managing Director GTR APAC, effective 9 September.

The news follows the appointment earlier this year of Thibault Robert to the role of Managing Director Global Travel Retail (GTR) EMEA & Americas.
Both report to Rémy Cointreau GTR CEO Fida Bou Chabke.
A statement from the company highlights Dang’s ‘proven track record in building global iconic brands in the spirits, retail and luxury industries’.
He joins Rémy Cointreau from the Diageo Group where he spent the last two years as Regional Director Southeast Asia, Luxury Division.
Dang’s wide-ranging experience also includes senior positions within LVMH fragrance and liquor divisions, including Kenzo, Givenchy and Moët Hennessy, with responsibilities across multiple Asian markets including Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines.
Described as a ‘strategic business leader with excellent general management, people, marketing, operational and commercial skills’, Dang will lead the strategic vision, performance and market presence of Rémy Cointreau’s brand portfolio within the Asian global travel retail sector.

