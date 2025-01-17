Davidoff Cigars launches Exclusive Editions LEPs at key airport retail locations

By Luke Barras-hill |

Oettinger Davidoff says the Exclusive Editions (pictured and below) underpin the exceptional craftsmanship and meticulous attention to detail behind each blend.

Oettinger Davidoff AG has unveiled 16 new offerings within its Exclusive Editions 2025.

Created in collaboration with leading retail and distribution partners across the globe, the editions capture the provenance of the skus or celebrate specific anniversaries.

Davidoff Master Blenders have chosen the finest premium tobaccos from Ecuador, Dominican Republic and the US for each blend.

The gran robusto cigars are presented in appealing packaging featuring hot-foil elements and artwork reflecting the identity of each partner or location.

The Exclusive Editions are available in limited quantities at select retail partners worldwide and available from 23 January. They are due to launch in travel retail from March 2025.

A LEP of 10 gran robusto cigars in airports across Germany plays to the growing demand of one of the largest cigar markets.

Three hundred numbered boxes adorned with German landmarks will be available exclusively at airports in key cities including Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg and Düsseldorf, offering an exclusive product with a local connection.

At Qatar Duty Free (QDF) a bespoke, premium LEP will go on sale for passengers at Hamad International Airport.

As above, 300 numbered boxes of 10 gran robusto cigars, accentuating the connection with the airport’s Orchard commercial district, will be available exclusively in the duty free areas.

Meanwhile, at airports in Spain a LEP promotes famed landmarks in Madrid and Barcelona in the same qualities as above at airport duty free stores.

A similar approach is being taken in Cyprus, commemorating its most important landmarks and 17 years of partnership.

“The Davidoff Exclusive Editions are a testament to the strong relationships we have built with our esteemed retail partners around the world,” commented Edward Simon, CMO at Oettinger Davidoff.

“For 2025, we are delighted to present the 16 exclusive editions, each uniquely celebrated through exquisitely designed packaging. With intricate hot-foil elements and artwork that reflect the identity of each partner or special occasion, these cigars are more than just a pleasure to enjoy – they are true collector’s pieces that honour our partnerships and the milestones they represent.”

