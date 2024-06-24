Davidoff Cigars unveils wine inspired Grand Cru Diademas Finas collection

By Faye Bartle |

Grand Cru Diademas Finas Limited Edition Collection

The Grand Cru Diademas Finas Limited Edition Collection is characterised by a filler tobacco aged in a Premier Grand Cru Classé red wine cask.

Davidoff Cigars is adding the final touch to its Cigar History Re-Rolled series with a stand-out innovation: the Grand Cru Diademas Finas Limited Edition Collection refined with a filler tobacco aged in a Premier Grand Cru Classé red wine cask.

It’s the fourth and final release as part of its ‘The Difference’ campaign, which has seen Davidoff bring back three high-profile cigars from its White Band Collection lines – Signature, Millennium and Aniversario – as limited editions.

The Grand Cru Diademas Finas Limited Edition Collection is the grand finale, honouring the Grand Cru line with a new format and a unique blend and taking inspiration from the world of wine for a dual appeal.

The new launch is presented in the brand’s first Grand Cru figurado format and reveals its fruity character gradually – as Davidoff points out, just like a fine Bordeaux.

Davidoff’s Cigar History Re-Rolled concept is an integral part of Davidoff’s ‘The Difference’ campaign, which aims to provide loyal aficionados with detailed insights into the brand’s cigar creation process.

The communication revolves around the Davidoff White Band Collection lines and offers behind-the-scenes glimpses of Davidoff’s processes and brand story.

With the launch of the Grand Cru Diademas Finas Limited Edition Collection, Davidoff has revealed another interesting fact: that it cultivates 15 terroirs in the Dominican Republic.

Each terroir’s respective tobaccos create different sensorial experiences, with the different growing conditions bringing a variety of flavour profiles.

Grand Cru Diademas Finas Limited Edition Collection

The Grand Cru Diademas Finas Limited Edition Collection is Davidoff Cigars’ first Grand Cru figurado format.

“The possibilities offered by different terroirs in winemaking and the blending of at least three different main grape varieties in French wine making inspired Zino Davidoff in 1946 to create a cigar line that would be blended in the same way as a fine red wine,” said Edward Simon, CMO at Oettinger Davidoff

“The line we know today as Grand Cru has its origins in this wine-cigar analogy.

“Our new Grand Cru Diademas Finas with a wine cask aged filler tobacco is based on this idea, as the cigar perfectly reflects the main aromas of a well-aged red wine.”

The Dominican San Vicente seco filler tobacco is described as a finer leaf that can absorb more of the wine’s aroma from the cask.

In turn, says Davidoff, this helps ‘the cigar to resemble the characteristics of a great red’.

Grand Cru Diademas Finas Limited Edition Collection

The Davidoff Cigars Grand Cru Diademas Finas Limited Edition Collection will be available from 4 July 2024.

The experience begins with pronounced citrus notes. As the filler tobaccos become more prominent, the taste evolves towards pepper and roasted nuts, with creamy notes adding to the balance.

In the second third, the wine cask aged Dominican San Vicente seco comes to the fore with aromas of dark cherries complemented by oak wood and earth.

The grand finale is characterised by pronounced notes of walnut and an increase in intensity.

Additional flavours of fresh spice and vanilla add the finishing touches to the Grand Cru experience.

The Grand Cru Diademas Finas Limited Edition Collection will be available at selected points of sale from 4 July 2024 (depending on the country).

READ MORE: TRCF 2024: Reinventing premium and luxury in GTR

READ MORE: Oettinger Davidoff partners with the TR Consumer Forum in Dubai

READ MORE: Travel retail helps Oettinger Davidoff achieve record financial results

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

OUT NOW: June/July issue + Top 10 Airports

The TRBusiness June/July 2024 edition, featuring the Top 10 Airports report, is now available...

image description image description
International

TR Consumer Forum 2024 photo gallery now live

The TR Consumer Forum 2024 was packed with memorable moments, from the very first networking...

image description image description
International

TR Consumer Forum welcomes Gulf Beverages

TRBusiness is proud to announce Gulf Beverages and African + Eastern as Diamond Sponsors for the...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
TR Consumer Forum 2024: Perfecting the path to purchase in travel retail International
image description
Duty free store for time-pressed travellers opens at Hyderabad Airport Indian Sub Cont
image description
TR Consumer Forum 2024: Day 1 panel discusses 'Walking The Eco Talk' International
image description
Fraas announces takeover of Loevenich brand with immediate effect International
image description
Coty TR and Shilla to launch Korea’s first Super Brand Week in new plan Asia & Pacific
image description
Ospree Duty Free launches no-cost EMI Scheme in its Mumbai stores Asia & Pacific
image description
World Duty Free and One Water help raise funds for clean water projects Europe
image description
Les Domaines Paul Mas launches Astelia travel retail exclusive range Asia & Pacific
image description
Luxury Sales Empire announces Moyra Race as consultancy appointment Europe
image description
Montréal DF launches Garden Event at Montréal-Trudeau International Airport The Americas
right