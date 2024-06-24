Davidoff Cigars is adding the final touch to its Cigar History Re-Rolled series with a stand-out innovation: the Grand Cru Diademas Finas Limited Edition Collection refined with a filler tobacco aged in a Premier Grand Cru Classé red wine cask.

It’s the fourth and final release as part of its ‘The Difference’ campaign, which has seen Davidoff bring back three high-profile cigars from its White Band Collection lines – Signature, Millennium and Aniversario – as limited editions.

The Grand Cru Diademas Finas Limited Edition Collection is the grand finale, honouring the Grand Cru line with a new format and a unique blend and taking inspiration from the world of wine for a dual appeal.

The new launch is presented in the brand’s first Grand Cru figurado format and reveals its fruity character gradually – as Davidoff points out, just like a fine Bordeaux.

Davidoff’s Cigar History Re-Rolled concept is an integral part of Davidoff’s ‘The Difference’ campaign, which aims to provide loyal aficionados with detailed insights into the brand’s cigar creation process.

The communication revolves around the Davidoff White Band Collection lines and offers behind-the-scenes glimpses of Davidoff’s processes and brand story.

With the launch of the Grand Cru Diademas Finas Limited Edition Collection, Davidoff has revealed another interesting fact: that it cultivates 15 terroirs in the Dominican Republic.

Each terroir’s respective tobaccos create different sensorial experiences, with the different growing conditions bringing a variety of flavour profiles.

“The possibilities offered by different terroirs in winemaking and the blending of at least three different main grape varieties in French wine making inspired Zino Davidoff in 1946 to create a cigar line that would be blended in the same way as a fine red wine,” said Edward Simon, CMO at Oettinger Davidoff

“The line we know today as Grand Cru has its origins in this wine-cigar analogy.

“Our new Grand Cru Diademas Finas with a wine cask aged filler tobacco is based on this idea, as the cigar perfectly reflects the main aromas of a well-aged red wine.”

The Dominican San Vicente seco filler tobacco is described as a finer leaf that can absorb more of the wine’s aroma from the cask.

In turn, says Davidoff, this helps ‘the cigar to resemble the characteristics of a great red’.

The experience begins with pronounced citrus notes. As the filler tobaccos become more prominent, the taste evolves towards pepper and roasted nuts, with creamy notes adding to the balance.

In the second third, the wine cask aged Dominican San Vicente seco comes to the fore with aromas of dark cherries complemented by oak wood and earth.

The grand finale is characterised by pronounced notes of walnut and an increase in intensity.

Additional flavours of fresh spice and vanilla add the finishing touches to the Grand Cru experience.

The Grand Cru Diademas Finas Limited Edition Collection will be available at selected points of sale from 4 July 2024 (depending on the country).

