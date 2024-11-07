De Rigo Group launches new eyewear collection for Italian brand Furla

By Benedict Evans |

The collections are now available in selected travel retail locations, online, in Furla boutiques and in leading optical stores.

The De Rigo Group has introduced its latest collection for Italian fashion and lifestyle brand Furla, with the new models were presented to the trade at TFWA Cannes.

De Rigo signed its first licensing agreement for the design, production and worldwide distribution of Furla’s eyewear collections back in 2007.

Described as a tribute to the company’s timeless elegance and iconic Italian style, this collection combines different materials and colours inspired by the marine world with Furla’s signature Arch symbol, to evoke a sense of sophistication and modernity.

Incorporating both new takes on best-sellers and brand new elements, each sunglasses style expresses a unique identity, demonstrating the versatility of the collection and its ability to adapt to different faces and personal preferences.

There are six new styles of sunglasses available, each of which is enriched with distinctive details, such as the double woven metal arches and customised acetates inspired by the colours of seashells. The collection features contemporary shapes that evoke the geometric lines and sharp corners of the sought-after Furla bag portfolio, showcasing a bold, contemporary style.

Collection Highlights

SFU811: Acetate sunglasses with a faceted and wide front piece for a contemporary, sophisticated look. The wide ton-sur-ton temples feature geometric profiles highlighted with the iconic Furla hollow metal Arch symbol. Available in various colour variants with a striped effect on the front piece, for a finish that evokes the texture of seashells.

SFU686V: Oversized acetate sunglasses with a butterfly shape for a bold, feminine look. The Furla Arch logo is highlighted on the temples, creating a direct link with the key elements of the brand. The upper part of the front piece is embellished with metal studs, embellished with ton-sur-ton enamels.

SFU820: These sunglasses feature an on-trend oversized round shape. The front piece is made of combinations of ton-sur-ton acetates enriched by the Furla Arch logo, engraved and highlighted with enamel. This model is available in delicate green and blue tones which pay tribute to the sweet Venetian lagoon atmosphere, in line with the concept of the Furla bag collection.

​SFU815/V: Oversized acetate butterfly frame, available in an exclusive colour variant inspired by the textures and patterns of seashells. The temples introduce a new design featuring a subtle and minimal Arch decoration, inspired by the Furla Flow line of bags.

SFU817: Acetate sunglasses with a wide geometric shape for a contemporary look. The terminals are customised with the Furla Arch: the metal hollow arch logo, with its sinuous rounded lines, decorates the temples, adding a refined and sophisticated touch and creating a link with the key elements of the brand.

SFU818: Acetate sunglasses with a geometric shape for a refined and timeless style. On the side, the front piece is characterised by a metal decoration with the Furla Arch, which creates a link with one of the brand’s most iconic elements. The front piece, formed from the dynamic combination of translucent and solid acetate, is combined with transparent temples that offer a glimpse of the inner core of the arch-shaped metal wire, on which the logo is superimposed with clean and minimal letters.

READ MORE: De Rigo Group reveals latest eyewear collection from Roberto Cavalli

READ MORE: De Rigo Group signs early licensing renewal with eyewear brand Tous

READ MORE: De Rigo Vision and Chopard release targets ‘contemporary gentlemen’

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

Travel Retail Awards 2024 photo gallery now live!

From holding up those trophies with pride to first-class networking in a superb setting – all...

image description image description
Asia & Pacific

APTRA confirms second conference to be held in Mumbai in April 2025

APTRA has confirmed that the next APTRA India Conference will take place at the Trident Hotel...

image description image description
Europe

Nora Norway announces partnership with Nina’s Little Angel Foundation

Nora Norway has announced its exclusive collaboration with Nina’s Little Angel, becoming the...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Remembering a pioneer: Colm McLoughlin International
image description
UPDATED: Avolta 9M results show strong organic growth in 2024 International
image description
Stéphane de La Faverie to lead Estée Lauder in changing of the guard International
image description
Perth Airport reports favourable retail growth as net profit rises 14% in FY24 Asia & Pacific
image description
Lagardère TR partners with Tory Burch on standalone boutique at Changi T2 Asia & Pacific
image description
DDF strengthens senior management team with key appointments Middle East
image description
WHSmith NA rolls out trio of stores at Salt Lake City International Airport The Americas
image description
APTRA confirms second conference to be held in Mumbai in April 2025 Asia & Pacific
image description
L’Oréal TRAPAC to open first Aesop store in Hainan Asia & Pacific
image description
Lindt & Sprüngli GTR showcases new launches and growth focuses in Cannes International
right