De Rigo Group launches new eyewear collection for Italian brand Furla

The collections are now available in selected travel retail locations, online, in Furla boutiques and in leading optical stores.
The De Rigo Group has introduced its latest collection for Italian fashion and lifestyle brand Furla, with the new models were presented to the trade at TFWA Cannes.
De Rigo signed its first licensing agreement for the design, production and worldwide distribution of Furla’s eyewear collections back in 2007.
Described as a tribute to the company’s timeless elegance and iconic Italian style, this collection combines different materials and colours inspired by the marine world with Furla’s signature Arch symbol, to evoke a sense of sophistication and modernity.
Incorporating both new takes on best-sellers and brand new elements, each sunglasses style expresses a unique identity, demonstrating the versatility of the collection and its ability to adapt to different faces and personal preferences.
There are six new styles of sunglasses available, each of which is enriched with distinctive details, such as the double woven metal arches and customised acetates inspired by the colours of seashells. The collection features contemporary shapes that evoke the geometric lines and sharp corners of the sought-after Furla bag portfolio, showcasing a bold, contemporary style.
Collection Highlights
SFU811: Acetate sunglasses with a faceted and wide front piece for a contemporary, sophisticated look. The wide ton-sur-ton temples feature geometric profiles highlighted with the iconic Furla hollow metal Arch symbol. Available in various colour variants with a striped effect on the front piece, for a finish that evokes the texture of seashells.
SFU686V: Oversized acetate sunglasses with a butterfly shape for a bold, feminine look. The Furla Arch logo is highlighted on the temples, creating a direct link with the key elements of the brand. The upper part of the front piece is embellished with metal studs, embellished with ton-sur-ton enamels.
SFU820: These sunglasses feature an on-trend oversized round shape. The front piece is made of combinations of ton-sur-ton acetates enriched by the Furla Arch logo, engraved and highlighted with enamel. This model is available in delicate green and blue tones which pay tribute to the sweet Venetian lagoon atmosphere, in line with the concept of the Furla bag collection.
SFU815/V: Oversized acetate butterfly frame, available in an exclusive colour variant inspired by the textures and patterns of seashells. The temples introduce a new design featuring a subtle and minimal Arch decoration, inspired by the Furla Flow line of bags.
SFU817: Acetate sunglasses with a wide geometric shape for a contemporary look. The terminals are customised with the Furla Arch: the metal hollow arch logo, with its sinuous rounded lines, decorates the temples, adding a refined and sophisticated touch and creating a link with the key elements of the brand.
SFU818: Acetate sunglasses with a geometric shape for a refined and timeless style. On the side, the front piece is characterised by a metal decoration with the Furla Arch, which creates a link with one of the brand’s most iconic elements. The front piece, formed from the dynamic combination of translucent and solid acetate, is combined with transparent temples that offer a glimpse of the inner core of the arch-shaped metal wire, on which the logo is superimposed with clean and minimal letters.
