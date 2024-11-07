De Rigo Group launches new eyewear collection for Italian brand Furla

The De Rigo Group has introduced its latest collection for Italian fashion and lifestyle brand Furla, with the new models were presented to the trade at TFWA Cannes.

De Rigo signed its first licensing agreement for the design, production and worldwide distribution of Furla’s eyewear collections back in 2007.

Described as a tribute to the company’s timeless elegance and iconic Italian style, this collection combines different materials and colours inspired by the marine world with Furla’s signature Arch symbol, to evoke a sense of sophistication and modernity.

Incorporating both new takes on best-sellers and brand new elements, each sunglasses style expresses a unique identity, demonstrating the versatility of the collection and its ability to adapt to different faces and personal preferences.

There are six new styles of sunglasses available, each of which is enriched with distinctive details, such as the double woven metal arches and customised acetates inspired by the colours of seashells. The collection features contemporary shapes that evoke the geometric lines and sharp corners of the sought-after Furla bag portfolio, showcasing a bold, contemporary style.

Collection Highlights

