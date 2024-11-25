De Rigo introduces new Chopard eyewear collection

De Rigo Group has unveiled its latest collection for luxury Swiss company Chopard, marketed as a celebration of timeless beauty and elegance.

De Rigo signed its first licensing agreement with Chopard in 2004, and the eyewear collections are now available in selected travel retail locations, in Chopard boutiques, online, and in leading optical stores.

Sunglasses highlights to date include: the Ice Cube collection; The Happy Diamonds family, which incorporates the signature ‘dancing diamonds’ crystal concept; and the Haute Joaillerie collection.

For speed enthusiasts, the Classic Racing collection fuses technological innovation with high-end craftsmanship, while the models from the Alpine Eagle and L.U.C collections offer unparalleled comfort, and a style which marries aesthetics and performance.

The new models

SCH354: Rimless sunglasses with a minimal and contemporary style, featuring a soft butterfly front shape. The titanium temples are decorated with faceted details in an Ice Cube pattern, also taken up in the profile of the bio-based lenses.

