De Rigo introduces new Chopard eyewear collection

Inspired by the Chopard Maison’s iconic watch and jewellery portfolio, the new-season sunglasses collection combines materials such as titanium, wood, zircons and crystals.
De Rigo Group has unveiled its latest collection for luxury Swiss company Chopard, marketed as a celebration of timeless beauty and elegance.
De Rigo signed its first licensing agreement with Chopard in 2004, and the eyewear collections are now available in selected travel retail locations, in Chopard boutiques, online, and in leading optical stores.
Sunglasses highlights to date include: the Ice Cube collection; The Happy Diamonds family, which incorporates the signature ‘dancing diamonds’ crystal concept; and the Haute Joaillerie collection.
For speed enthusiasts, the Classic Racing collection fuses technological innovation with high-end craftsmanship, while the models from the Alpine Eagle and L.U.C collections offer unparalleled comfort, and a style which marries aesthetics and performance.
The new models
SCHL57S: Sunglasses that fully express the savoir-faire and elegance of Chopard. Featuring a rimless front with faceted butterfly-shaped profiles, embellished with the “Precious Lace” motif made with 60 crystals of the highest quality, incorporating different shapes and colours, which create a unique and sophisticated visual effect.
SCHL56S: Metal sunglasses with an oversized square front. The thin temple features an elegant side spoiler decorated with the “Precious Lace” floral detail made with 14 zircons and 46 crystals of the highest quality. Bio-based lenses complete the model and confirm the Maison’s ongoing commitment to sustainability.
SCH354: Rimless sunglasses with a minimal and contemporary style, featuring a soft butterfly front shape. The titanium temples are decorated with faceted details in an Ice Cube pattern, also taken up in the profile of the bio-based lenses.
SCH377: Sunglasses made of bio-based acetate with a wide and square faceted front for a contemporary and glamorous style. The metal core is visible through the thick temple and is decorated with a cubic pattern engraving reminiscent of the iconic elements of the “Ice Cube” jewellery collection.
SCH378: Elegant combination sunglasses with a wide and square shape. The thin titanium temples are decorated with a cubic pattern, reminiscent of the iconic “Ice Cube” jewels, also visible in contrast on the acetate front.
SCHL53: Rimless, double-bridge sunglasses that combine elegance and sportiness. Precious ebony, walnut wood or carbon fibre inserts adorn the metal temples, while the bio-based lenses are accented by a dedicated lasering along the entire profile. Available in double gauge.
SCHL52: Sunglasses with a sophisticated metal design, complete with double bridge and profiles decorated with an engraved honeycomb pattern. The temples are embellished with special inserts in carbon fibre or walnut wood, which add a distinctive and refined touch. The polarized lenses, made of bio-based materials, are combined with the integrated zipper with flex system that guarantees a perfect fit.
SCH376: Bio-based acetate sunglasses with a modern style with a bold, geometric and faceted front. The compass rose symbol, which recalls the iconic “Alpine Eagle” collection, characterizes the hinge. Bio-based lenses are also available in a polarized version.
