De Rigo Vision and Chopard release targets ‘contemporary gentlemen’

De Rigo Vision and Chopard have unveiled a new limited edition release to mark the occasion of the 1000 Miglia 2024 edition.

To mark the occasion of the 1000 Miglia 2024 edition, Chopard and De Rigo are celebrating Chopard’s link with the world of rallying through a special ‘Classic Racing’ eyewear release.

The limited-edition model is a men’s style created with a buffalo horn structure and details made of gold-plated metal, with bio-based lenses, which it said maintains the brand’s aesthetic.

The duo said the new edition combines elegance, dynamism, sporting spirit and a “racing with style” philosophy.

Chopard has been the main partner and official timekeeper of the 1000 Miglia for more than three decades.

Chopard said it is targeting is contemporary gentleman who love the vintage allure of the 1000 Miglia, and comfortable, sporty, gritty sunglasses, with a special attention to style.

The limited edition model is available at Chopard Boutiques and at select travel retail outlets worldwide.

