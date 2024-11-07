Victorinox: Debut cruise and ferry listing is springboard for busy 2025

Victorinox will stretch its sea legs in travel retail after securing a maiden cruise/ferry sector listing with Brittany Ferries. TRBusiness hears how the company recognisable for its patented Original Swiss Army Knives continues to sharpen its form…

Headquartered in the village of Ibach within Switzerland’s canton of Schwyz, family owned Victorinox traces its roots to 1884 when Karl Elsener opened his knives workshop. Victorinox AG, as it is known today, is headed by CEO Carl Elsener IV who has expanded Victorinox’s reach as a multi-category brand operating in more than 120 countries.

For global travel retail, the business has big ambitions. Gloria Dix, Victorinox Head of Global Travel Retail & Fragrance Sales, characterises the first half of 2024 as “an exciting period of preparation and progress” as it sets the stage for “several dynamic projects” in travel retail. Among the highlights, Dix singles out the launch of its arrivals POS at Aeroparque Jorge Newbery Airport in Buenos Aires and a long-term pop-up in collaboration with Avolta at Madrid Airport.

“Looking ahead, we will have new outlets at Istanbul Airport in collaboration with Unifree Duty Free and we will expand our presence in LatAm further with retail spaces at Lima’s Jorge Chávez International Airport and São Paulo/Guarulhos International Airport,” she enthused.

Traction in AsPac

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Victorinox’s strongest regional sales currently reside in Europe (30%) and its home market of Switzerland (19%). Following is North America (18%), Latin America (14%) and Asia Pacific (12%), while the Middle East, Africa and India take a smaller slice of the revenue cake (7%).

“We expect APAC and LATAM to continue to play a vital role in our growth in the upcoming years,” insisted Dix. “We are in discussions with new airports, duty paid locations, downtown stores and airlines in the APAC region for 2025, further diversifying our channels and expanding our reach.”

As reported on TRBusiness.com, Victorinox is making inroads in Asia Pacific having secured several high-profile listings this year with the likes of China Duty Free in Hainan and onboard three major Chinese international airlines.

The journey has been months in the making. In the past 13 months, Victorinox has bolstered its dedicated Asia Pacific team with the appointment of Chihei Tai and Lorraine Lee in a bid to build visibility for its categories while responding to shifting consumer preferences.

While airports have proven historically to be the investment focus for the travel retail division, things are changing. A new partnership with Brittany Ferries is due to begin in 2024/2025, marking the Swiss firm’s debut in the cruise & ferry channel and, resultantly, representing a pivotal moment for its growth trajectory.

“We are excited to announce our new listing with Brittany Ferries, marking our entry into the cruise & ferry sector,” beamed Dix. “This significant milestone heralds our entry into the cruise/ferry sector and highlights our expanding influence in travel retail.”

Fierce competition for space

Dix tells TRBusiness that one of the biggest challenges facing the travel accessories and watches market in travel retail – in Asia Pacific and elsewhere – remains limited retail space, with established brands dominating in prime locations.

“Smaller brands must compete fiercely for visibility, as airports and duty free shops often allocate shelf space based on turnover and brand recognition, making it difficult for new brands to break through,” she explained.

“These smaller brands face an uphill battle to secure prominent spots and may struggle to achieve the required turnover due to limited resources, marketing budgets, and brand awareness. For emerging brands, acquiring new spaces or opening new stores is not always easy.”

Despite the challenges, opportunities abound in the industry. “Growth in the Asia Pacific region is particularly promising, as it dominates the global travel accessories market,” continued Dix. “Consumer spending continues to rise in countries like China and India, fuelling demand. As travellers’ preferences and priorities shift, brands must remain agile and adapt to evolving consumer needs.”

Looking ahead to 2025, travel retail will be a key priority for the Swiss Army knife purveyor, with a strategic focus on Asia Pacific through HPPs and pop-ups and Travel Gear mono-brand stores.

“Our strategic openings in key locations like Madrid, Istanbul, Lima and Sao Paolo will ensure we stay on course with our strategic direction,” added Dix.

For more from Victorinox, see the TRBusiness October edition by clicking here…

