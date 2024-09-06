DFD inks exclusive deal with Playmobil to grow its global travel retail business
Duty Free Dynamics (DFD) has teamed up with renowned children’s toy brand Playmobil to boost the latter’s presence in global travel retail under a new agreement.
German toy manufacturer Playmobil, part of the Zirndorf-based Horst Brandstätter Group, specialises in 7.5cm-tall figurines, animals and accessories as part of a toy ecosystem that has produced more than 3.8 million skus since 1974.
Martin Mairal, CEO of DFD, stated: “Playmobil is a leading brand with a 50-year legacy and a 95% brand recognition rate, making it a perfect addition to our toy product lineup.
“This partnership comes at a time when we are refining our categories, concentrating on those with the greatest potential, and phasing out less in-demand items. We will also utilise our commercial and logistical networks across four continents to drive ambitious growth.”
Oliver Niess, SVP International Business Development from Playmobil, added: “The extensive expertise that DFD brings to travel retail, their worldwide presence, and their exceptional sales execution were essential in forging this partnership.”
Playmobil will have a dedicated exhibition space within DFD’s showroom at the TFWA World Exhibition in Cannes (29 Sept – 4 Oct) where retailers can explore the brand’s latest innovations, together with DFD’s end-to-end solutions.
