DFS Group announces global launch of its annual beauty showcase

By Benedict Evans |

DFS Circle members are also being offered additional exclusive offers and complimentary gifts.

Tailored beauty experiences and brand-specific activations will be introduced alongside events and personalization services, including special perks for DFS Circle members and travel retail exclusive sets.

From 1-31 August, DFS Group (DFS) is promoting a diverse portfolio of over 300 prestigious global beauty brands under the theme of “Beauty Your Way.”

Complementing the brand offerings will be its “Beauty Collective” concept, showcasing the latest trends in lifestyle, skincare, haircare, and technology, represented by brands like Cellscosmet, Malin and Goetz, and RéVive.

“We are pleased to present the First Class Beauty showcase where our discerning customers are invited to explore the best in beauty,” said Christophe Marque, President Merchandising, DFS Group.

As an integral part of the month-long showcase, DFS is rolling out its Visia skin analysis, and partnering with individual brands to offer tailored product recommendations.

For those interested in ‘clean’ beauty there is a Drunk Elephant Smoothie Quiz, and for those more interested in fragrances, Burberry’s fragrance consultation service is also available.

“With curation of over 300 coveted brands and in-store DFS beauty experts that offer tailored beauty advice and product recommendations, we believe this year’s ‘Beauty Your Way’ theme can inspire and empower our customers to embrace their individuality and radiate with confidence,” added Marque.

Personal beauty

La Mer’s “En Route to Renewal” pop up allows travellers to obtain a customized postcard to commemorate their travels; Jo Malone London,has partnered with StudioCanal to utilise its Paddington Bear character on a limited-edition scent Orange Marmalade, offering gifts and personalization services.

Makeup demonstrations will also form an important element, with a ‘Pillow Talk Party’ from Charlotte Tilbury, and a science-based demo from Estée Lauder.

Experiences from other prestigious brands like: Clé de Peau; Diptyque; EviDenS de Beauté; La Prairie; L’Occitane; NARS, and Shiseido are also being made available across DFS’ global network.

Exclusive, limited-time offers are available, including travel-exclusive sets from Estée Lauder, such as its Wake Up Beautiful Set, Re-Nutriv Diamond Set and Crème de La Mer

READ MORE: Guerlain celebrates Parfumerie d’Art pop-up with DFS at Macau Galaxy

READ MORE: Catherine Newey named Managing Director of DFS Group’s Europe division 

READ MORE: APAC recovers as DFS embarks on its most ambitious expansion

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Asia & Pacific

Perth Airport invites bids for speciality retail units

Speciality retailers are being invited to submit proposals for four post-security retail sites...

image description image description
Europe

Heathrow brings in more retail; topples pax records

[UPDATE] London Heathrow Airport has further retail store openings in sight in the coming...

image description image description
Sustainability

TR Sustainability Week to return in December

TR Sustainability Week – the DF&TR industry’s first and only virtual event dedicated...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Laboratoire Nuxe TREX range gets refreshed pack design and materials International
image description
iCoupon delivers meal voucher service for charter specialist Air Partner Europe
image description
Starboard CS unfurls 5,629sq ft of retail space on TUI Cruises’ Mein Schiff 7 Europe
image description
Ospree Duty Free opens TechnOspree store in Mumbai International Airport Asia & Pacific
image description
Avolta reaffirms 5-7% growth range on H1 24 results International
image description
LVMH H124 results show promising growth and ongoing DFS challenges International
image description
Asia Pacific carriers record 21% jump in intl pax in June, reports AAPA Asia & Pacific
image description
Tab Musleh assumes new role at Qatar Airways Middle East
image description
De Rigo Group signs early licensing renewal with eyewear brand Tous International
image description
Iraqi government and World Bank branch launch Baghdad RFQ Middle East
right