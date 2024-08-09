DFS Group announces global launch of its annual beauty showcase

Tailored beauty experiences and brand-specific activations will be introduced alongside events and personalization services, including special perks for DFS Circle members and travel retail exclusive sets.

From 1-31 August, DFS Group (DFS) is promoting a diverse portfolio of over 300 prestigious global beauty brands under the theme of “Beauty Your Way.”

Complementing the brand offerings will be its “Beauty Collective” concept, showcasing the latest trends in lifestyle, skincare, haircare, and technology, represented by brands like Cellscosmet, Malin and Goetz, and RéVive.

“We are pleased to present the First Class Beauty showcase where our discerning customers are invited to explore the best in beauty,” said Christophe Marque, President Merchandising, DFS Group.

As an integral part of the month-long showcase, DFS is rolling out its Visia skin analysis, and partnering with individual brands to offer tailored product recommendations.

For those interested in ‘clean’ beauty there is a Drunk Elephant Smoothie Quiz, and for those more interested in fragrances, Burberry’s fragrance consultation service is also available.

“With curation of over 300 coveted brands and in-store DFS beauty experts that offer tailored beauty advice and product recommendations, we believe this year’s ‘Beauty Your Way’ theme can inspire and empower our customers to embrace their individuality and radiate with confidence,” added Marque.

Personal beauty

La Mer’s “En Route to Renewal” pop up allows travellers to obtain a customized postcard to commemorate their travels; Jo Malone London,has partnered with StudioCanal to utilise its Paddington Bear character on a limited-edition scent Orange Marmalade, offering gifts and personalization services.

Experiences from other prestigious brands like: Clé de Peau; Diptyque; EviDenS de Beauté; La Prairie; L’Occitane; NARS, and Shiseido are also being made available across DFS’ global network.

Exclusive, limited-time offers are available, including travel-exclusive sets from Estée Lauder, such as its Wake Up Beautiful Set, Re-Nutriv Diamond Set and Crème de La Mer

