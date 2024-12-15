DFS Group has unwrapped a series of in-store gifting and retailtainment experiences – from Asia to North America – in time for the festive travel season.

‘Let the Party Begin’ holiday campaign showcases exclusive offers, from Hong Kong and Macau to Okinawa and North America.

The luxury travel retailer has transformed its stores into seasonal wonderlands where visitors will encounter newly renovated boutiques in Honh Kong and Macau, exclusive pop-ups and activations like the holiday-themed teamLab Future Park Okinawa and The Macallan’s 200-year celebration in North America.

From 14 December 2024 to 1 January 2025, DFC Circle members can enjoy the ‘Naughty or Nice’ interactive game for the chance to win dining vouchers* and photo opportunities with holiday-themed backdrops on purchases of MOP/HK 888 or above at select stores in Hong Kong and Macau.

Member benefits

Gifting items to suit different occasions, taste and budgets include beauty essentials like Chocolicious Cheeks and Blush from Benefit; wines and spirits such as Time: Space Mastery from The Macallan; and lifestyle accessories like the Jellycat Christmas Collection.

Meanwhile, travellers can indulge in pampering beauty services, from relaxing spa treatments and Visia skin analysis to fragrance discovery and full makeovers.

Shoppers can enjoy exclusive payment promotions** with Alipay (up to RMB/HK$200) and Mastercard (up to 8% rebate) until 25 January 2025.

DFS Circle members get to indulge in more exclusive benefits and offers, continues DFS, plus the virtual personal shopper (Chinese/English).

*Terms & Conditions apply. Prizes are of limited quantities only, while stocks last. Visit DFS.com for more details.

**Payment promotions vary between stores, please see store for details.