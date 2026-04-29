DFWC Q1 2026 KPI Monitor highlights the power of human interaction

Image Credit: DFWC The latest KPI monitor from the Duty Free World Council (DFWC), produced in partnership with m1nd-set, underscores the growing importance of frontline staff engagement in driving travel retail performance.

One of the standout findings from Q1 2026 is a notable increase in shopper interaction with sales staff. According to the report, 51% of travellers engaged with store personnel during their most recent duty free visit, up from 45% in Q4 2025 – a six-point rise that signals a shift towards more experience-led retail.

Sarah Branquinho, DFWC President, said: “This robust increase in the staff interaction rate underscores the growing importance of the human touch in today’s travel retail environment. Global travel retail sales staff can be highly commended as the quality of these interactions remains exceptionally high. 76% of shoppers who interacted with shop staff said they were positively influenced by the advice they received. This high level of influence highlights the critical role well-trained staff play in driving sales and customer satisfaction.”

Self-indulgence continues to dominate purchase motivations, with 59% of shoppers buying for personal consumption, a slight increase from 57% in the previous quarter. Gifting declined to 18% from 21%, while sharing rose marginally to 18% and purchases made on request remained steady at 5%.

Planning behaviour remained largely unchanged, with 41% of travellers identifying as “undecided planners” and 26% entering stores with a clear purchase in mind. Impulse buying continues to play a significant role, accounting for 33% of all purchases. Image Credit: DFWC

Perceived value remains the primary purchase driver, with “good value for money” cited by 28% of shoppers, up three points from Q4 2025. Convenience and self-treat motivations follow at 21% each, while interest in “trendy brands” has increased to 18%, reflecting evolving consumer preferences.

Barriers to purchase continue to centre around competition from other retail channels, with “buying elsewhere” rising to 17%. Other factors, including unwillingness to carry additional items, lack of discounts and higher prices compared with domestic markets, showed slight declines. Image Credit: DFWC

The report also highlights strong appetite for discovery, with 64% of travellers actively seeking new products and nearly two-thirds interested in travel retail exclusives. Pre-shopping engagement is also increasing, particularly across digital channels, with social media usage and visits to duty free retailer websites both showing notable growth. Image Credit: DFWC

Dr Peter Mohn, CEO and owner of m1nd-set, said: “Given that 33% of all purchases are driven by impulse and 66% of shoppers are actively seeking products they have never bought before, we highly recommend that brands and retailers heighten their focus on frontline staff training and engagement strategies. In an era where ‘good value for money’ remains the top purchase driver, a knowledgeable and persuasive brand ambassador is the ultimate bridge between a traveller’s curiosity and a final sale.” Image Credit: DFWC