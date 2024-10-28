DFWC quarterly KPI monitor reveals latest traffic and shopping trends

International air passenger traffic rose 30% in July-September versus the previous quarter to 608 million, according to the DFWC Q3 Quarterly Global Shopping Monitor in partnership with m1nd-set.

The result was up 12% compared with the same period in 2023 and marked out by travellers in the US (58.32m), United Kingdom (52.04m), Germany (39.86m) and France (28.16m).

Of those nationalities, the highest quarter-on-quarter growth was recorded among Germans, with a 52% increase in international departures to reach just shy of 40m passengers.

The volume of international Chinese travellers rose by 24% between Q2 and Q3 this year to reach more than 20m outbound travellers in Q3. This represents growth of +68% compared with the same period in 2023.

All world regions with the exception of Asia Pacific (96%) have now exceeded their pre-Covid (2019) traffic levels, notes the report.

Decline in gifting

With the exception of Asia Pacific, all world regions are now well above the traffic levels of 2019. In Q2 this year, the level was 2ppt higher compared with the same period in 2019.

North America (+19%), the Middle East & Africa (+17%) and Latin America (+13%) enjoyed the most robust growth versus the same period in 2019.

Meanwhile, European traffic in Q3 was 8% higher versus Q3 2019 and Asia Pacific was just short of the 2019 level at 96%.

Heathrow Airport (13.7m) topped the leaderboard among the top 10 airports ranked by international departures for Q3.

Dubai International Airport took second position for international departures (12.4m), followed by Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (10.9m), Paris Charles de Gaulle (10.6m) and Singapore Changi (10.5m).

The DFWC quarterly KPI Monitor also highlights the evolution of key shopper trends.

It recorded relatively imperceptible quarter-on-quarter changes in the drivers to purchase, for instance, good value for money (25% vs 24% in Q2 2024) and convenience (19% vs 20% in Q2 2024).

However, higher prices than home (18% vs 15% in Q2 2024) and unwilling to carry more items (16% vs 13% in Q2 2024) emerged as barriers to purchase.

Peter Mohn, owner and CEO at m1nd-set said: “The Duty Free World Council’s KPI Monitor which follows the global trends picks up on some of these underlying tendencies we have observed through other recent studies across various regions and categories.

“The decline in gifting as a purpose of purchase is one of these long-term evolutions. which is still the case in the short term, dropping from 27% in Q2 this year to just less than a quarter, 24%, in Q3. Self-consumption remains the number one purchase destination, accounting for just over half of all purchases. Sharing purchases increased moderately by 3% [ppts] from 14% to 17% while on-request purchases have remained stable.

“The purchase rate in duty free and travel retail has remained stable over recent years, and the conversion rate has even increased by 6% compared to the pre-covid era, when looking at shopper behaviour across all categories. This implies that the price competitiveness issues which the duty free and travel retail channel is often synonymous with, do not necessarily impact the decision to purchase.

“Shoppers who make the final purchase decision inside the store, namely undecided shoppers and impulse buyers, account for a vast majority, i.e. more than seven out of 10 purchases, with a moderate increase in the percentage of impulse buyers,” continued Mohn.

“This is consistent with the other major trend we are seeing over recent years as well as in the short term, namely the decline in the importance of price and value as a purchase driver, as more experiential aspects to the shopping experience take precedence over the financial influencers.

“We have seen a significant decline in the importance of price advantage in particular, with a 19% drop over the past five years, as in-store experiences become the main purchase drivers.

“The latest DFWC KPI Monitor reveals that 45% of global shoppers are impacted by in-store experiences compared to 41% who cite the price advantage as a key reason to purchase.”

DFWC President Sarah Branquinho added: “One of the key reasons and benefits of the DFWC quarterly KPI Monitor is to provide the industry with the underlying trends that enable stakeholders to enquire further about the ‘why’ and ‘how to adapt’.

“This trend-tracking enables stakeholders to explore global tendencies further, to discern how they compare to their business locally and, most importantly, to understand why, and how they can take advantage of the insights to adapt their strategies on a global, regional or local level.”

All charts courtesy of DFWC/m1nd-set Quarterly Global Shopping Monitor Q3 2024.

