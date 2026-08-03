Travel Retail Awards: Don’t miss out – early bird ticket sales end tonight!

By Faye Bartle |

 
Image Credit: TRBusiness
Global Travel Retail Awards 2026

Time is running out to save on tickets to the consumer-voted Global Travel Retail Awards. Early bird pricing ends at midnight tonight (Monday 3 August), so book now to secure the best rate.  

The ceremony is taking place on Tuesday 29 September at Hôtel Martinez in Cannes to coincide with the TFWA World Exhibition & Conference. Make sure you’re in the room for the big reveal of the Highly Recommended and Winner accolades as it could be your year to shine!

Established in 2018, the Travel Retail Awards stand out for being the DF&TR industry’s only accolades that are voted for entirely by consumers.

Attending the ceremony is a valuable business opportunity, whether you are in the running as a finalist this year or not! Buyers in the audience will be among the first to discover the products and initiatives that travelling shoppers have voted the best.

Plus, it is a valuable networking event, with the chance to meet stakeholders spanning the entire travel retail ecosystem who share a common goal to put consumers at the heart of decision-making.

Travel Retail Awards

At the early bird rate, single tickets are priced at £399 +VAT (20%, if applicable), rising to £460 + VAT (20%, if applicable) thereafter.

The early bird rate for a table of 10 costs £3,830 +VAT (20%, if applicable) – representing an attractive saving on the standard rate of £4,430 + VAT (20%, if applicable) thereafter.

Renewed congratulations to all the finalists (scroll below for a reminder to see who’s on the list). TRBusiness and m1nd-set are looking forward to welcoming you to a memorable evening of jubilant celebrations.

Image Credit: TRBusiness
Awards dinner

Enjoy a sumptuous plated dinner at Hôtel Martinez. 

Join us for a premium experience

Here’s what’s in store for ticket holders…

⭐ Welcome networking cocktail sponsored by Henkell Freixenet, which will be serving its Freixenet Solare Spritz and Diamond prosecco, with alcohol-free versions also available to enjoy.
⭐ Sit down to a sumptuous three-course, plated meal prepared by Hôtel Martinez chefs. Expect Heineken beer on the tables, as well as free-flowing drinks from Henkell Freixenet.
⭐ Soak up the excitement of our immersive ceremony, with our distinctive central stage giving guests a 360-degree view of the action. Guest presenters will be making an appearance and, once again, there are trophies for those earning Winner and Highly Recommended status.
⭐ Celebrate in style at the high-energy after party featuring popular live brand Brightlights.
⭐ Every attendee will receive a complimentary event bag filled with gifts, sponsored by Travel Blue.

 

Image Credit: TRBusiness
– TRBusiness

Trophy winners at the 2025 ceremony.

Congratulations to the finalists – view now!

Being a finalist is a tremendous achievement, with all those recognised awarded the ‘Voted by Shoppers’ Finalist accolade, which can be utilised in promotional and marketing materials and at the point of sale.

As well as earning industry recognition, this can influence shoppers at the point of sale. Indeed, research by m1nd-set shows that 22% of consumers are more likely to purchase a product displaying the ‘Voted by Shoppers’ Finalist logo.

We are looking forward to welcoming you to the ceremony in Cannes!

Travel Retail Awards

For sponsorship opportunities, please email [email protected]

To find out more, please visit www.travelretailawards.com

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