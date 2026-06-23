DPT Antwerp launches first branded shop-in-shop at sea with Avolta

Image Credit: Avolta DPT Antwerp has strengthened its presence in the cruise retail channel with the launch of its first branded shop-in-shop concept at sea, developed in partnership with Avolta aboard Norwegian Cruise Line’s Jade.

The dedicated retail space showcases the Belgian jewellery brand’s collection of natural diamond jewellery within a branded environment designed to highlight its distinctive aesthetic and everyday luxury positioning.

The installation marks DPT Antwerp’s sixth launch with Avolta across the Norwegian Cruise Line fleet, following recent openings aboard Norwegian Aqua and Norwegian Luna. The development forms part of the brand’s broader cruise retail expansion strategy, which has seen it rapidly grow its presence across the sector since entering the channel in 2021.

Having debuted its first cruise collection aboard Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas in April 2021, DPT Antwerp is on track to be present on 80 cruise ships by July 2026, working with major cruise retail operators across the industry’s leading cruise lines.

Susana Rojas Herradez, Head of Commercial, Cruise at Avolta, said: “We are delighted to work with DPT Antwerp. Their everyday natural diamond jewellery, timeless designs and value proposition have consistently strengthened the jewellery category across our ships. The strong branding translates beautifully to our retail environment and resonates with our guests.”

Edward Verté, CEO and Co-Founder of DPT Antwerp, added: “We are grateful for the confidence Avolta has shown in backing this shop-in-shop concept. The cruise channel remains central to our growth strategy, and we could not have asked for better partners in Avolta and Norwegian Cruise Line to bring this vision to life.”

The latest opening highlights the growing importance of branded retail environments within cruise retail, as operators and brand partners increasingly look to create more immersive and differentiated shopping experiences for passengers.