Dr Matthew Walker signed as Estée Lauder’s first Sleep Science Advisor

The Estée Lauder Companies has appointed Dr Matthew Walker (PhD) as the brand’s first-ever Global Sleep Science Advisor.

The renowned author, sleep scientist and Professor of Neuroscience and Psychology will use his expertise to deepen the brand’s nighttime skincare research and innovation, while using the global sleep movement to educate consumers on the connection between sleep and health.

In this way, Walker will draw on the latest insights, research and resources to advance Estée Lauder’s ongoing work in understanding and resolving the impact of poor sleep on skin health.

“For more than 40 years, Estée Lauder has been pioneering research into night skin science, most recently focusing on the impact that poor sleep has on skin,” said Jennifer Palmer, Senior Vice President, Global Innovation Development & Science Leadership, Estée Lauder.

“By partnering with Dr. Walker, a renowned global sleep expert, we are able to deepen this understanding to inform how we engage, educate and inspire our consumers.”

Dr Walker will appear at internal and external events, press opportunities and leverage educational content across its brand channels.

Meanwhile, Estée Lauder will serve as the exclusive beauty partner of Dr Walker’s new Global Sleep Education Foundation.

“My mission is to educate as many people as possible on the fundamental importance of sleep for our overall health,” said Dr. Walker. “I’m thrilled to partner with Estée Lauder, a brand that is grounded in science, to educate their consumers around the world on the impact of sleep on mind, body and skin.”

