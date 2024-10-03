‘Dramatic’ changes to TFWA Board; Sam Gerber running for President

There has been a notable changing of the guard of the TFWA Board with three new executives elected, replacing long-standing members. Furthermore, Sam Gerber, Managing Partner at WorldConnect AG – Skross, has declared his candidacy for President.

Following the AGM this morning, new faces are Jean-Pierre Bombet, Head of Operations at Be Relax, who has taken on the role of Vice President Finance; Erin Lillis, Travel Retail Director APAC, Lacoste, is Vice President Commercial; and Loukia Alepochoriti, Global Duty Free & Export at Imperial Brands, is Vice President Conference and Research.

The incoming trio replace Interparfums’ Frédéric Garcia-Pelayo, Moët Hennessy’s Donatienne de Fontaines-Guillaume and Altimetre’s Arnaud de Volontat.

They join remaining Board members Chanel’s Hervé Ducros, Vice President Marketing, and Sam Gerber, Vice President Corporate and Member Services.

“It’s quite a change on the Board,” said Erik Juul-Mortensen, TFWA President, who is stepping down in December. “It’s one of the most dramatic changes we’ve had on the Board in many years and I wish them all the best of luck.

“We are in changing times,” he continued. “The industry develops and changes and the Association must change with it. And I think we are in a shape now where we can change, but I think every time I see the Board members I tell them, ‘Guys, get moving’, as I think the Association does need to change the way we work and what we do. There are quite a few elements where I think we must change and we will change. So I am very confident that will happen.”

The newly elected TFWA Board and Management Committee will serve the Association for a two-year mandate from October 2024 to October 2026.

“I would like to extend a heartfelt congratulations to all the elected Management Committee and Board members,” commented Juul-Mortensen. “The new Board – composed of highly experienced experts in their respective fields – will not only help us make the most of the new opportunities that come our way as an industry, but also rise to any challenges we may face.

“TFWA is only able to achieve all that it does for our industry with the leadership of a strong and dedicated Board and Management Committee. I would of course also like to take the opportunity to offer my huge personal thanks to Frédéric Garcia-Pelayo, Donatienne de Fontaines-Guillaume and Arnaud de Volontat for their hard work and commitment as members of the Board over the past few years.”

In accordance with its statutes, TFWA will once again invite its Management Committee to elect its President during the upcoming meeting in December. The one-year mandate will run until December 2025.

Sam Gerber standing for TFWA President

Today, at the closing press conference, Sam Gerber announced that he is running for President.

“We started the week with a firework at the opening party and we ended up with a little firework this morning in the AGM and the Board election,” said Gerber.

“I think I’m not the only saying we are a little bit surprised of the leave of change expressed by some of the MC (Management Committee) members. One thing that we have all to be conscious about is that we are an Association not a corporation. An Association is a group of people trying to do the best for our industry to make sure we consolidate the common interest – for the trade by the trade.

“I think it’s crucial that when we talk about change, what an Association needs is an evolution… but we need a change that is really visionary, looking to the future.

“But there is no future if we don’t take into account the great DNA and history that we have. We cannot move forward if we do not accept change as being part of our DNA.

“Erik will not stand again for President so I have informed the Management Committee that I will stand as President – not because I wish to have this on my CV but because I spoke to many human beings on the MC, on the Board, including Erik, and I am one of those small companies down in the halls where the caveman, as we call us, are.

“The advantages of being in the cave is that you speak a lot with your other cavemen and one thing is clear – they all want a change and they want to come back next year. And I think what I can offer, with a bit of a Swiss DNA, means I am really looking forward to debate, to consensus and some sort of modernity that doesn’t forget the past.

“In December, if the MC is willing to elect me as President of TFWA, I’ll be ready. But, we would not be here without Erik and that is part of our past that we should honour and never forget.”

TFWA requests that members of the Management Committee who would like to stand for election inform the TFWA Election Committee of their intentions by the day prior to the meeting.

Candidates from outside the Management Committee are requested to submit their candidacy no later than Tuesday 15 November, by recorded mail to the TFWA Election Committee, Tax Free World Association, 23-25 rue de Berri, 75008 Paris, France.

TFWA Cannes dates revealed

In related news, the TFWA World Exhibition & Conference will be making a return to Cannes from 28 September to 2 October next year, with the Conference being held on Monday 29. “As we look back on the wonderful week spent at Cannes this year, it is time to turn our attention to the next time our industry will reconvene at the Palais in 2025,” said Juul-Mortensen. “Spirits were high this year to mark 40 years of our prestigious association and it is this spirit of buoyant optimism which I remember as I leave my position as TFWA President at the end of this year. “Although I will not be attending in the capacity as President at next year’s event, I am certain that the Association is in safe hands, and wish my successor all the best in their role. “This is my absolute last press conference and looking back it has been 40 amazing years where the industry has grown considerably,” he added. “We have had our downfalls – I still remember when we had to cancel Singapore because of SARS. That cost the Association close to $1 million – not small money – but we got through it and fortunately we did. Covid was not an easy period for anyone, including us, but we managed it and we are now back on track thanks to a wonderful team and Board. “TFWA is in good shape from the team side and also from the financial side so I can only be very grateful for that.” Participation statistics for the TFWA World Exhibiton & Conference 2024 are being released shortly.

