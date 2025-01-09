Drinksology Kirker Greer welcomes Gordon Buchanan as Regional Director

Drinksology Kirker Greer Group has appointed Gordon Buchanan as its new Regional Director for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Global Travel Retail (GTR).

Buchanan brings 30 years of experience in the drinks industry, and has held senior commercial and marketing roles at Bacardi, Beam Suntory, Treasury Wine Estates, and BrewDog.

In this newly created role, he will lead and oversee the implementation of DKG’s three-year strategic growth plan across EMEA and GTR.

“Over the past 24 months, we have been strategically strengthening our team, building out long-term plans, and steadily advancing into our next phase of growth,” said Ryan McFarland, Chief Commercial & Strategy Officer at Drinksology Kirker Greer (DKG).

McFarland added: “Gordon’s proven track record of creativity and his ability to effectively engage with distributors and consumers across our key regions will be instrumental in achieving our ambitious growth objectives,” he adds.

In his most recent role as Regional Controller at BrewDog PLC, Buchanan played a pivotal role in the company’s rise to become the premier craft beer brand in Europe within six years.

During this time, he managed 17 markets across EMEA and oversaw the brewer’s strategic partnerships with British Airways and Carnival Cruises in the travel retail sector.

“After spending 17 years working in London, I returned to Belfast six years ago and was amazed by the transformation in the market and the rise of incredible home-grown brands – it was something I knew I wanted to be part of,” said Buchanan.

“DKG is poised for a future filled with innovation and success; I was immediately drawn to the company’s agile, creative, visionary and entrepreneurial approach, and I’m excited to bring DKG’s award-winning brands to the EMEA market,” he added.

Buchanan will focus on elevating DKG’s core brands, including Ukiyo Japanese Spirits, Jawbox Gin, Born Irish Whiskey, Bowsaw American Whiskey, and Kadoo Rum.

The growing portfolio has garnered numerous Gold awards, as well as prestigious titles such as ‘Vodka of the Year,’ ‘Gin of the Year,’ ‘Best in Show by Country,’ and ‘Best Spirit by Package.’

This appointment follows the earlier formation of the DKG Executive Team, wherein Co-founders and joint CEOs, Steven Pattison and Richard Ryan, appointed Donal McAteer as Chief Financial Officer, Ryan McFarland as Chief Commercial & Strategy Officer, and Ali Pickering as Chief Marketing Officer.

Together, they have developed and executed a long-term growth strategy, positioning the DKG Group for continued expansion.

