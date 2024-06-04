Duty Free Dynamics incorporates Versace timepieces into its portfolio

Duty Free Dynamics/Versace watches

Versace is the latest addition to DFD’s luxury watches division.

Duty Free Dynamics (DFD) has entered into a partnership with Timex Group Luxury Division to distribute Versace in the watches segment, covering the primary territories of the Americas, Europe and Africa in travel retail.

Exclusively Swiss made, Versace timepieces showcase symbols that reflect the brand’s rich heritage, such as the medusa head, the Greek key and Versace lettering.

The collections offer a glimpse of the Versace universe, blending innovation with sophistication and pop culture influences.

“We are delighted to incorporate Versace watches into our portfolio,” said Martin Mairal, CEO at DFD.

“Their dedication to luxury and fashion seamlessly aligns with our mission to provide our customers with one of the most recognisable and esteemed brands in the fashion and watch industry.”

Duty Free Dynamics/Versace watches

Left: Martin Mairal, CEO at DFD. Right: Paolo Marai, President of Timex Group Luxury Division.

Paolo Marai, President of Timex Group Luxury Division added: “DFD’s extensive track record in travel retail has been instrumental in forging this partnership.

“We have utmost confidence in their expertise and dedication, positioning them as essential contributors to our brand’s growth.”

Duty Free Dynamics/Versace watches

Versace timepieces. 

Duty Free Dynamics distributes an assortment of leading brands across various categories, including watches, fashion, electronics, toys and more, in travel retail.

