Duty Free Global partners with Brandepot to launch K-World Beauty

By Trbusiness Editor |

Image Credit: Duty Free Global
Duty Free Global Brandepot K-World Beauty

Ben Geoghegan (above left) and Jonathan Holland will play key roles.

Duty Free Global has partnered with Korean company Brandepot to launch K-World Beauty, a new venture dedicated to introducing K-Beauty to a global audience.

Well-known travel retail veteran Jonathan Holland has been named Chief Executive Officer. He will work alongside the next generation of leadership from both organisations.

The roll-out of K-World Beauty’s initiatives is set to begin in key global travel retail locations, with expansion into selected domestic markets to follow.

Holland commented: “The strength of K-Beauty lies in its innovative formulations and trend-setting approach to skincare and beauty – key pillars from which we can build a viable and scalable business.

“My role is to help lay the foundations to ensure the business is positioned for sustainable growth from the outset. Beyond commercial success, we are equally committed to nurturing the next generation of leaders within the business. By combining experience and fresh perspectives, we aim to create a dynamic organisation that remains relevant and can thrive for years to come.”

Duty Free Global targets K-Beauty expansion

Hailey Kim of Brandepot and Ben Geoghegan of Duty Free Global will play key roles in driving the venture forward, reflecting a shared commitment to fresh thinking, entrepreneurial energy, and long-term growth.

Geoghegan noted: “To be involved in bringing the innovation, craftsmanship, and heritage of Korean beauty to a global audience is a real privilege and a responsibility. Travel retail offers a uniquely dynamic platform to connect with consumers from around the world, and I am inspired by the opportunity to help shape brands that resonate across cultures while staying authentic to their origins.

“Contributing to this journey means not only supporting commercial growth, but also playing a role in sharing the values, creativity, and excellence that define Korean beauty. I look forward to collaborating with passionate teams, building meaningful partnerships, and helping to create brand presence that stands out in this competitive and fast-evolving environment.

Image Credit: Duty Free Global
Duty Free Global Brandepot K-Beauty meeting

The roll-out of K-World Beauty’s initiatives is set to begin in key global travel retail locations, followed by selected domestic markets.

“It is an exciting chapter, and I am proud to be part of a vision that brings together two family businesses with expertise and intense passion for the travel retail channel.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Brandepot on this exciting venture,” added Duty Free Global Founder Barry Geoghegan. “K-Beauty represents one of the most dynamic and fastest-growing segments in the beauty industry.

“Our partnership underscores our commitment to innovation, growth and delivering exceptional value to consumers worldwide. Together, we will deliver a unique and engaging retail experience that introduces travellers and international consumers to the very best of Korean beauty.

Image Credit: Duty Free Global
Duty Free Global Brandepot K-World Beauty 2

Seasoned industry players have come together in a strategic collaboration to introduce a portfolio of Korean beauty brands to consumers worldwide.

“I am also proud that a great friend and one of the most respected professionals in GTR beauty Jonathan Holland has agreed to take on the role of Chief Executive Officer in this great new venture.”

Brandepot Founder Won Kim concluded: “We are delighted to embark on this exciting journey with Duty Free Global to launch K-World Beauty. K-Beauty has become a global phenomenon, admired for its innovation, creativity, and ability to inspire consumers worldwide.

“At Brandepot, our mission is to curate and develop brands that resonate deeply with consumers, and this partnership allows us to bring the very best of Korean beauty to international audiences. Together, we will not only distribute high-quality products but also share the stories, culture, and values behind them.”

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