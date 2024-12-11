Former William Grant & Sons and Beam GTR MD David Wilson passes away

It is with sadness that TRBusiness reports the death of much-respected spirits industry executive and former William Grant & Sons’ (WGS) Managing Director Global Travel Retail David Wilson.

As reported, Wilson stepped away from WGS earlier this year following a long and exciting career in the spirits sector, during which time he held a variety of senior commercial and marketing roles.

This included three years leading the WGS travel retail division after he joined from the independent family owned premium spirits firm’s specialist private label Quality Spirits International.

Prior to that, he spent nearly five years as Managing Director – Global Travel Retail at [what was formerly] Beam Suntory.

A WGS statement shared on LinkedIn paid tribute to Wilson as ‘a valued member of the William Grant & Sons team’ during his tenure.

“David spent nearly five years with the company where he made a lasting impact,” it read. “His career spanned almost 40 years with the majority as a prominent figure in the spirits industry, where he was a Liveryman of the Worshipful Company of Distillers and Master of the Keepers of the Quaich. Our thoughts are with David’s wife and their family during this difficult time.”

Doug Bagley, Chief Commercial Officer at WGS who worked closely with Wilson added: “David was a rare character whose leadership and kindness left a lasting impact on everyone he worked with. He was not only an exceptional professional but also a true friend to many of the team.”

Tributes flood in…

Tributes to Wilson have been pouring in via the professional social networking platform in reaction to the WGS statement.

Rüdiger Stelkens, Purchase Director Liquor, Tobacco, Confectionery & Food at Gebr. Heinemann, commented: “Very sad news. David has been an expert and very professional business partner and enthusiastic about the whisky category. We shared a lot of passion for whisky together as Keeper of the Quaich. My thoughts are with his family. R.I.P. my friend.”

Manuel González Soto, Global Marketing Director, Suntory Global Spirits said: “I want to express my deepest condolences for the loss of David. I have had the privilege of working under his leadership; in fact he was the one who brought me into the spirits industry and more specifically in the travel retail industry. I am grateful for the valuable lessons I learned from him and the support he provided to me and the organisations who have benefited from his experience. My thoughts are with his family during this very difficult time.”

TRBusiness joins the travel retail community in paying its heartfelt condolences to the family of David Wilson during this difficult time.

