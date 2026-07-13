Early bird rate extended for the Travel Retail Awards ceremony

Image Credit: TRBusiness

Duty-free & travel retail (DF&TR) stakeholders around the world now have a few extra weeks to attend the 2026 Global Travel Retail Awards ceremony for less thanks to the early bird ticket rate being extended until Monday 3 August.

The Global Travel Retail Awards 2026 ceremony is taking place on Tuesday 29 September at Hôtel Martinez in Cannes, once again to coincide with the TFWA World Exhibition & Conference.

Make sure you’re in the room for the big reveal of the Highly Recommended and Winner accolades – it may be your year to be called up onto the stage to collect a trophy.

Whether you’re in the running or not, the event provides valuable networking opportunities with finalists spanning the entire travel retail ecosystem, including leading airports, retails and brands. Please click the button below to view the finalists.

It’s also an invaluable opportunity for buyers to be among the first to discover the products and initiatives that travelling shoppers have voted the very best.

A special early bird discount on tickets to the ceremony is now available until 3 August, meaning you can get your hands on single passes for £399 +VAT (20%, if applicable). The price will rise to £460 + VAT (20%, if applicable) from Tuesday 4 August.

The early bird rate for a table of 10 costs £3,830 +VAT (20%, if applicable) – representing an attractive saving on the standard rate of £4,430 + VAT (20%, if applicable) thereafter.

All attendees can experience a welcome reception with drinks and hors d’oeuvres, a delicious three-course dinner, full access to the ceremony as well as the after-party. Plus, there’s a gift-bag for every guest.

Image Credit: TRBusiness

Tickets are available to purchase until 11 September 2026 (the portal shuts at 23:55 UTC). TRBusiness and m1nd-set are looking forward to welcoming you to a memorable evening of jubilant celebrations.

The DF&TR industry’s only consumer-voted awards

Established in 2018, the Travel Retail Awards stand out for being the industry’s only accolades that are voted for entirely by travelling consumers.

The programme, which is brought to life in partnership between TRBusiness and m1nd-set, is designed to recognise the products and initiatives that truly resonate with travelling consumers via a robust, independently judged awards programme that leverages the unique qualified database of m1nd-set, enhanced by the expertise of a panel of influencer judges who are able to experience the products first-hand.

Entries are assessed by 5,000 consumers, who are independently sourced from data partner m1nd-set’s unique and qualified database of international travellers – each of whom will have travelled through an airport within the past six months. This stage of the judging process comprises 80% of the overall score.

The remaining 20% comes from a panel of influencer judges who have the added benefit of being able to touch, feel and try out the product entries during a three-day qualitative judging session in London.

Image Credit: TRBusiness

The finalists in this year’s awards lineup were announced mid-June. Renewed congratulations to all those recognised – each has been awarded the ‘Voted by Shoppers’ Finalist accolade, which can be utilised in promotional and marketing materials and at the point of sale. Research by m1nd-set shows that 22% of consumers are more likely to purchase a product displaying the ‘Voted by Shoppers’ Finalist logo; 28% of consumers are more likely to purchase a product displaying the ‘Voted by Shoppers’ Highly Recommended logo; and 30% of consumers are more likely to purchase a product displaying the ‘Voted by Shoppers’ Winner logo. Remember – the people casting votes are the end consumers who shop, travel and interact in the travel retail environment. Hence, being recognised demonstrates that those products and initiatives truly resonate with the shoppers they serve.



To find out more, please visit www.travelretailawards.com. For sponsorship opportunities, please email [email protected].

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