Philip Morris International has today announced that Edvinas Katilius is leaving PMI Duty Free to take on a new position as Vice President Global Business Solutions at Philip Morris International.

Beste Ermaner is stepping into Edvinas’ outgoing role, having been named Vice President of PMI Duty Free.

Both moves are effective from today, 1 March, 2024.

“I’ve had an incredible six-and-a-half-year journey in duty free and together we have accomplished a great number of milestones,” said Katilius.

“I would like thank all of the PMI DF customers for their collaboration in jointly building a strong business.

“Despite the global pandemic, we have significantly expanded our presence in travel retail and we have now transformed PMI DF into a multi-category operation.

“I would also like to recognise the close collaboration with our retail partners as we have delivered a digital ecosystem for legal age travellers.

“I’m handing over to Beste to lead PMI DF and I wish her every success in her new role.”

Beste’s PMI career spans 23 years, with assignments in Turkey, Russia, and the Operations Center (OC), where she has worked across consumer insights, marketing, sales, global brand building innovation and reduced risk products (RRP).

As of 2015, Beste progressed within RRP, first assuming the role of Global Marketing Director in the OC, followed by a Director RRP role in PM Turkey.

In this role, she led the end-to-end commercialisation of IQOS in North Cyprus.

In 2020, she moved back to the OC as Global Head Portfolio Strategy in Smoke-Free Products (SFP) and led the development of our strategic portfolio and pricing vision across SFP categories.

In her most recent role as Vice President Smoke-Free Products Multi-Category, Beste has been leading strategy, project management office (PMO), commercial deployment planning, regional omnichannel hubs and governance pillars for all SFP categories (heat not burn, evapor, oral products).

“I am very much looking forward to leading Philip Morris International Duty Free as we grow our multi-category presence,” commented Ermaner.

“We have a portfolio of better alternatives compared to cigarettes with varying technology, usage, taste and price options available.

“Our smoke free products include our flagship heated tobacco product IQOS Iluma, Veev One our latest e-vapor product with compact ceramic heating technology, Veev Now an all-in-one pocket-sized e-vapor device, and ZYN our nicotine pouches that do not contain tobacco.

“I am excited to continue driving PMI DF’s strong collaboration with our customers and retail partners and bringing the growth and success of PMI in travel retail to the next level together.”

