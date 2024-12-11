The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) has appointed Olivier Dubos to lead its global travel retail business, effective 10 December, with Israel Assa departing his role as Global President, Travel Retail Worldwide, on the same day.

Dubos takes on the title of Senior Vice President and General Manager, Travel Retail Worldwide, overseeing the global operations including the TR Leadership Team in New York and across the APAC, EMA and Americas regions.

In a company circular, shared with TRBusiness, Peter Jueptner, Group President, International, highlighted Assa’s “distinguished career” spanning more than two decades with the company.

“Israel’s 23-year career within travel retail at The Estée Lauder Companies has included leadership positions of increasing responsibility in New York, Miami, and Zurich, and his leadership has dramatically increased the channel’s size, sophistication, and importance to the enterprise,” he said.

“Israel became President, Commercial for the ELC Travel Retail organisation in July 2019 and was promoted to the position of Global President, Travel Retail Worldwide in May 2022.

“Israel has played an important role in shaping the evolution of the travel retail business, and his many contributions to the channel and the wider enterprise will be remembered.”

Assa will be available for the remainder of the fiscal year (to 30 June 2025) to assist the new leadership in the transition.

In his newly appointed role, Dubos will divide his time between Switzerland and Singapore, while also spending time in New York and with the travel retail leadership teams globally.

Dubos joined ELC in June 2024 as Strategic Business Advisor. He is described as having extensive global experience in the prestige beauty space, including the complexities of the Chinese consumer market.

Prior to joining ELC, Dubos held senior positions at companies including L’Oréal, Gucci Group and LVMH.

ELC says Dubos’ knowledge of consumer and traveller behaviour, combined with his drive to enhance market presence and expand product offerings, along with his consolidated relationships with key stakeholders in APAC and China, will be ‘instrumental assets’ in leading the travel retail worldwide team moving forward.

READ MORE: Stéphane de La Faverie to lead Estée Lauder in changing of the guard

READ MORE: ELC’s Israel Assa on supporting the Breast Cancer Campaign in Cannes

READ MORE: Breast Cancer Campaign: “Together, we’re saving lives through research”