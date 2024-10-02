ELC’s Israel Assa on supporting the Breast Cancer Campaign in Cannes

Israel Assa, Global President, Travel Retail Worldwide, The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC), explains how the company is drawing attention to its Breast Cancer Campaign mission during the 2024 TFWA World Exhibition & Conference this week.

How is ELC’s travel retail division raising awareness of the 2024 Breast Cancer Campaign in Cannes?

Israel Assa: The Breast Cancer Campaign is ELC’s largest corporate social impact programme. Each year, the TFWA World Exhibition & Conference in Cannes takes place during the month of October, which also happens to be Breast Cancer Awareness Month, so it’s very important to us to use this opportunity, where the entire travel retail community convenes, to raise awareness of the disease.

At this year’s TFWA, we are proud to spotlight ELC’s Breast Cancer Campaign through a multifaceted approach. We’re proud to work with our travel retail trade media partners to further bring attention to the cause and ELC’s commitment to create a breast cancer-free world for all. Within our stand at TFWA, we have an entire area dedicated to The Breast Cancer Campaign, which will feature this year’s creative to educate guests about the impact of our efforts. We will highlight our travel retail division’s support of an annual research grant investigating emerging disparities in breast cancer within Asian-American communities to better understand and identify risk factors.

Together, The Campaign and ELC’s Charitable Foundation have funded more than $131 million for lifesaving global research, education, and medical services with more than $103 million funding medical research through the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), which is dedicated to advancing the world’s most promising research to eradicate breast cancer.

Lastly, as a team, we make a concerted effort to wear our pink ribbon throughout the duration of the exhibition and provide pink ribbons to all those who visit our stand and attend ELC events, including our retailer partners, friends of the media and other industry collaborators.

By spreading awareness, we aim to engage our global audience, foster meaningful conversations, and encourage continued support for breast cancer research.

Our presence in Cannes is not just about showcasing our commitment but also about inspiring others to join us in this important cause. Anyone interested in making a donation to ELC’s Breast Cancer Campaign can do via https://give.bcrf.org.

How does it feel to be part of this globally recognised, impactful campaign?

ELC’s Travel Retail division continues to support the company’s Breast Cancer Campaign and drive positive impact in communities around the world thanks to support from the entire travel retail industry.

The unwavering dedication of our partners, whose help enables us to extend our reach and offer hope to those affected by breast cancer, is inspiring.

I am proud that our efforts help advance breast cancer research and education on a global scale.

This feature first appeared in the October 2924 issue of TRBusiness magazine.

