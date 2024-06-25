Elizabeth Arden activates new White Tea Eau Florale EDT in travel retail

By Faye Bartle |

Elizabeth Arden White Tea Eau Florale

The White Tea Eau Florale garden cart pop-up  at Hainan Tourism Duty Free Shopping Complex.

Elizabeth Arden has launched White Tea Eau Florale in travel retail with a series of pretty activations at duty free stores and top travel touchpoints.

The pink-hued EDT, which is described a new ‘more luminous’ interpretation of the brand’s classic White Tea fragrance, has been in the spotlight at multiple locations in the channel.

In April and May, passengers at Melbourne International Airport could discover a scented activation at the Lotte Duty Free store front.

In Hainan, there was an Elizabeth Arden White Tea Eau Florale cart pop-up on Level 3 of Hainan Tourism Duty Free Shopping Complex.

A fragrance sampling initiative saw customers presented with scented sachets to take away.

Elizabeth Arden White Tea Eau Florale

White Tea Eau Florale animations at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport.

“Elizabeth Arden White Tea Eau Florale is a beautiful yet affordable gifting option to purchase for loved ones,” said Yumie Chia, General Manager of Elizabeth Arden Asia Pacific Travel Retail division.

“Our romantic activations in travel retail draws customers to fall in love with the inspirational scent, and to bring the scent home as part of their memorable travel journey.”

Activations also took place at Shanghai Pudong International Airport and Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport.

Elizabeth Arden White Tea Eau Florale

A White Tea Eau Florale scented sachet – these were presented to customers for fragrance sampling.

The ‘romantic’ fragrance blends white tea at the opening, with a floral mix of pink freesia and lily of the valley.

Pink orris and honeysuckle rest are at the heart, upon a grounding base of musk, creamy trisamber and comforting tonka bean.

On the inspiration for the juice, Senior Perfumer Natasha Cote-Mouzannar said: “This creation is all about the beauty of life, bringing beautiful flowers and rich ingredients for a unique experience.”

