Elizabeth Arden and Cristina Rodríguez devise new beauty advisor uniforms

Revlon-owned Elizabeth Arden has teamed up with renowned Spanish stylist, costume advisor and influencer Cristina Rodríguez to create new unforms for the brand’s beauty advisors in European travel retail.

The new uniforms boast the brand’s distinctive monogram and shade of red synonymous with founder Elizabeth Arden, who opened the first company spa in 1910 and painted the front door scarlet.

“We wanted to elevate our travel retail beauty advisor uniforms to the next level,” said Céline Moittié, Elizabeth Arden Marketing Director EMEA.

“Our sales team in travel retail are more than beauty consultants – they are our brand ambassadors. As the first point of contact many travelling consumers have with the Elizabeth Arden portfolio, they are the true face of the brand.

“Our distinctive signature red colour represents boldness and empowerment – qualities our pioneering founder was well known for.”

Created specifically for travel retail

Bruno Orbe, Director Learning and Development EMEA Prestige, added: “Beauty advisor uniforms are so much more than just work clothes; they embody and project a vital identity.

“We wanted to create something fun and dynamic, which also showcased our brand heritage and brand DNA.

“Cristina understood from the start how to use the EA monogram and the famous Arden shade of red to leverage our brand values.”

Due to the mix-and-match collection of separates and accessories, beauty advisors can regularly refresh their look, explains EA.

“We are very excited to reveal these new uniforms, which have been created specifically for the travel retail environment,” added Moittié. “It’s an investment that acknowledges how much we value the crucial role our beauty advisors play in the channel.

“The designs really help to capture the attention of passengers, and the feedback to date has been extremely positive. We believe that these new uniforms help to foster a sense of belonging and team spirit, while perfectly expressing the essence and ethos of the Elizabeth Arden brand.”

Rodríguez, the high-profile costume designer for film, television and theatre, is behind designs for more than 70 films and TV series, including Netflix’s Elite and The Masked Singer.

She has been nominated no fewer than seven times for the prestigious GOYA Awards (Spain’s principal national annual film awards).

READ MORE: Elizabeth Arden: Two ‘blockbuster’ skincare releases to unveil in Cannes