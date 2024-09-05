Elizabeth Arden: Two ‘blockbuster’ skincare releases to unveil in Cannes

Revlon-owned Elizabeth Arden will return to the TFWA World Exhibition & Conference (29 Sep – 3 October) with a duo of new skincare innovations.

The beauty company, named ‘Best Skincare, Haircare, Bath & Body Product (under €40)’ in the consumer-voted Asia Pacific Travel Retail Awards 2024 for the Elizabeth Arden Ceramide 3×7 Capsules Tin, is taking the opportunity to showcase what it has labelled as ‘breakthrough innovations’ at the global duty free and travel retail summit.

It remains tight-lipped on its latest skin-rejuvenating skus, simply stating that ‘both will leverage Arden’s reputation for offering pure, potent and precise skincare solutions, underpinned by advanced technologies and effective ingredients that are proven to deliver instant and long-lasting results’.

Visitors will encounter a larger booth situated in the Marine Village (R6) that benefits from a more open space, a replica of the brand’s signature ‘Red Door’, plus a special mural reimagining the ‘Jimson Weed’ flower painting from US artist Georgia O’Keeffe commissioned in 1936 by Elizabeth Arden to decorate the exercise room of her famous New York Fifth Avenue salon.

Revamped space at Villa d’Estelle

The stand is set to be complemented by a refreshed area in the prestigious Villa d’Estelle, situated opposite the Palais des Festivals.

Featuring a fresh interior design and colour scheme, it will highlight the brand’s new skincare launches and house a selection of features, including an educational capsule station and life-sized Ceramide-themed photobooth.

Elizabeth Arden exhibited at last year’s TFWA World Exhibition where it occupied double the footprint compared with the previous year’s event.

Céline Moittié, Elizabeth Arden Marketing Director Europe Travel Retail, said: “Last year marked the start of a new chapter for the company and we continue to invest significantly in terms of innovation and marketing spend in order to drive category growth within global travel retail.

“In the past year we have experienced huge success with our new travel retail exclusive portfolio and our high-profile Travel With Arden airport campaigns which are fun, engaging, and drive footfall and penetration for our retail partners. We have a new campaign theme in the pipeline – and new travel retail exclusives – and I am looking forward to sharing all this innovation at our two locations in Cannes.”

Hainan activity

The brand collaborated with Hainan Development Holdings’ Global Duty Free (GDF) for a brand takeover over the summer at the InterContinental Haikou Seaview hotel to present Elizabeth Arden’s summer skincare tips and recommended products [click below video].

Part of the recognisable ‘Travel with Arden’ campaign, the activation assumed a beach theme at ground duty free stores in Hainan, a departure from the Singapore Changi Airport pitstop and power boosting stations.

Customers checking in to the hotel were greeted by an Elizabeth Arden summer booth in the lobby displaying some of the brand’s favourite products such as Prevage Anti-Aging Daily Serum 2.0 and Prevage Anti-Aging Eye Serum; Prevage City Smart Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Hydrating Shield; Advanced Light Ceramide Capsules; Eight Hour Lip Protectant Stick SPF15; and White Tea EDT Spray.

Branded VIP rooms offered free skincare samples from the brand and a complimentary foldable beach tote, while shopping coupons and exclusive gifts were available for hotel guests.

Meanwhile, the lobby restaurant introduced guests to Elizabeth Arden’s Prevage-themed antioxidant high-tea set adorned in an orange colourway.

The tea set boasted free Prevage skincare samples and an invitation card to Global Duty Free Plaza to enjoy exclusive beauty facial services.

Guests could also take advantage of photo opportunities against the backdrop of a lively display.

“Our tripartite collaboration with GDF and InterContinental Haikou Seaview is a continuous effort to engage and entice our customers at different moments of their travel touchpoint,” added Yumie Chia, General Manager of Elizabeth Arden Asia Pacific Travel Retail. “We continue to provide immersive experiences for our customers, and to be a part of their lifestyle.”

