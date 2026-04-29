Essential Communications announces key management changes

Image Credit: Essential Communications

Essential Communications has appointed Sarah Genest as Managing Director, with founder Rowena Holland moving into a newly created role focused on editorial and key client relationships.

The leadership transition marks a new phase for the London-based agency, which is part of The Bluedog Group. Holland, who founded Essential Communications more than 30 years ago, will take on the role of Editorial & Key Accounts Director, concentrating on the agency’s editorial voice and long-standing client partnerships.

Genest joined The Bluedog Group in January 2025 as Global Business Development Director, bringing nearly two decades of travel retail experience. She previously spent 18 years at The Moodie Davitt Report, where she held the role of Vice President of Sales and Events.

Nick King, Group CEO of The Bluedog Group, said: “Sarah’s appointment marks an exciting next step for Essential Communications as we continue to build on the exceptional platform that Rowena has created over more than 30 years.

“From the outset, our ambition has been to support a thoughtful and sustainable evolution of the business; one that preserves its unique strengths while positioning it for future growth.

“Sarah has already demonstrated the leadership, insight and industry understanding needed to take EC forward. At the same time, Rowena’s transition into a more focused role ensures that her experience, relationships and editorial vision remain central to the agency’s success.”

Reflecting on the transition, Row Holland said: “When I founded Essential Communications over 30 years ago, as the first specialist PR agency dedicated to duty free and travel retail, I could never have imagined the journey ahead. We started with just one client in the early 1990s – Nestlé – and I’m incredibly proud that they remain a valued partner to this day.

“Since then, EC has grown into the leading agency in global travel retail, and it has been a privilege to build that over the years together with the team.

“Following our integration into The Bluedog Group in 2023, this next step feels like a natural progression; one that allows me to begin stepping back from day-to-day leadership while ensuring the business is in the strongest possible position for continued growth.

“Sarah is an excellent fit to lead EC into its next chapter, and I look forward to supporting her, Ben and our brilliant team of account managers, while focusing on the areas of the business I remain most passionate about – our editorial voice and our long-standing client relationships.”

Sarah Genest added: “EC has an outstanding reputation in Global Travel Retail, built on more than 30 years of expertise and relationships. I am privileged to take on the Managing Director role, and I am committed to building on that legacy while continuing to evolve the agency’s offer for clients across the sector and further afield.”

In her new role, Genest will oversee operations, client relationships and the agency’s strategic direction. Essential Communications represents a broad portfolio of clients across spirits, beauty, confectionery and fashion, including major global travel retail brands.

The leadership team will be present at the upcoming TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference in Singapore, where they plan to engage with industry partners and explore further growth opportunities.

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