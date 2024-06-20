EssilorLuxottica unveils two new GTR exclusive Versace sunglasses

By Benedict Evans |

The “La Vacanza” capsule features Versace’s signature style, which EssilorLuxottica said epitomises the luxury and sophistication of the High Summer season.

EssilorLuxottica is expanding its luxury eyewear offering with the unveiling of Versace limited edition travel retail eyewear.

EssilorLuxottica said the collection’s strategic launch should allow it to capitalise on one of the busiest time in the travel calendar, bringing greater exposure to the new range.

The  La Vacanza eyewear collection features two sunglass styles available in two limited edition only found in the travel retail channel, with in-store activations at select airports worldwide.

The VE4473U model is designed to be a highly-wearable and lightweight fashion sunglass. The oversized square frame is full-injected with a strong milled front for an enhanced 3D effect, with raised Medusa medallions to the temples.

It is available in either beige frames with dark brown lenses, or Havana frames with light violet lenses.

The 0VE4474U model combines geometric shapes, contours, and earthy tones in a rectangular sun frame.

Its strong milled front and extra-wide temples offer a unisex silhouette, enhanced also by Medusa embellishments.

This model is available in dark olive frames with brown lenses and brown frames with light brown lenses, which EssilorLuxottica added caters to those who appreciate contemporary and sophisticated eyewear.

The sunglasses are designed as a key expression of the Versace “La Vacanza” collection, which EssilorLuxottica is presenting as a full vacation experience inspired by summer’s feeling of possibility and freedom that encapsulates women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, bags, shoes, accessories and lifestyle pieces.

