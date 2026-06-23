Estée Lauder TR launches new Double Wear foundation globally

Image Credit: Estée Lauder TR

Estée Lauder Travel Retail has launched its new Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation across global travel retail, supported by a series of high-profile activations designed to drive consumer engagement, recruitment and conversion in key airport and downtown duty-free locations.

The latest addition to the brand’s flagship Double Wear franchise is being introduced through a worldwide campaign spanning Hainan, London, Bangkok, Macau and Dublin, combining personalised beauty services, immersive retail experiences and travel retail-exclusive offers.

A key highlight of the launch was The Playhouse of Dreams pop-up, developed in partnership with China Duty Free Group at the CDF Sanya International Duty-Free Shopping Complex Global Beauty Plaza in Hainan. Running throughout May, the activation occupied two high-traffic locations within the complex and was designed to bring the new foundation to life through interactive experiences including personalised consultations, shade-matching services, AI-powered photography experiences, gamified elements and product discovery zones.

The campaign extended beyond the retail environment through a collaboration with Rosewood Sanya in Haitang Bay, where Double Wear was integrated into various guest touchpoints, including product sampling at check-in and branded wellness experiences.

In Europe, Estée Lauder Travel Retail partnered with Heathrow Airport to deliver a service-led activation at Terminal 3, placing personalised consultation and shade-matching at the centre of the experience. A tiered travel retail-exclusive gift-with-purchase programme was introduced to encourage trade-up, including a ‘Stay in Place’ bracelet inspired by the foundation’s long-wear credentials. The activation also incorporated cross-category storytelling to drive full-regimen purchases and increase basket size.

Image Credit: Estée Lauder TR

Further activations took place at Thailand’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, Four Seasons Macau and Dublin Airport Terminal 2, where consumers were invited to discover their ideal Double Wear shade through personalised consultations supported by immersive merchandising and market-exclusive promotions. In Thailand and Macau, shoppers were offered exclusive beauty blender gifts-with-purchase as part of the campaign.

Alongside the foundation launch, Estée Lauder Travel Retail Asia-Pacific has introduced a collaboration with Stanley 1913, combining selected Estée Lauder hero products with a Stanley 1913 Café To Go Travel Mug and coordinating accessories. The travel-focused set is available across more than 40 Estée Lauder counters in 10 Asia-Pacific markets.

The global rollout reflects Estée Lauder Travel Retail’s continued focus on experiential retail, personalised beauty services and cross-channel engagement as it seeks to recruit new consumers into the Double Wear franchise while strengthening brand visibility across key travel retail locations.

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