EuroItalia unveils new fragrance and beauty launches

Image Credit: EuroItalia

EuroItalia has revealed a wave of new product launches spanning its fragrance and beauty portfolio, covering Michael Kors, Moschino, Atkinsons 1799 and Naj Oleari Beauty.

Michael Kors channels escapism with new fragrance quartet

Michael Kors has released four new fragrances, expanding the fashion brand’s portfolio with two feminine and two masculine scents. The quartet is available in global travel retail.

The collection is built around the theme of escapism, drawing on Michael Kors’ core philosophy of “travel and freedom”, with each fragrance carrying a distinct colour identity to portray a different destination, mood and olfactory profile. The line-up comprises Michael Kors Pour Femme Violet Sunset and Pink Horizon, alongside Michael Kors Pour Homme Green Infinity and Blue Dusk.

Violet Sunset, created by Perfumer Guillaume Flavigny, is a floral fruity musk inspired by golden-hour skies, opening with raspberry leaves before developing into a blueberry muffin accord, anchored by cedarwood, Ambrofix, Sylkolide and vanilla. Pink Horizon, by Perfumer Pierre Guéros, sits in the floral amber vanilla family, blending mandarin and pomelo top notes with a jasmine and magnolia heart, and a base of vanilla, Ambronova and musk, inspired by daybreak.

For the men’s fragrances, Green Infinity, created by Perfumer Sophie Labbé, is a fougère woody citrus scent inspired by Mediterranean perfumery, combining lime and green melon with cardamom and geranium before settling into oakmoss and vetiver. Blue Dusk, by Perfumer Ilias Ermenidis, is an amber woody spicy fragrance inspired by a city sunset, pairing plum with cinnamon and cypriol before drying down to a tonka bean base.

Each fragrance is presented in a sculptural glass bottle featuring Michael Kors’ signature interlocking chain motif, with vivid purple, pink, green and blue colourways reinforcing each creation’s identity. The launch is supported by a visual campaign built around four distinct colour-coded worlds, bringing the collection’s escapism theme to life.

Moschino Beauty adds Toy 2 Gummy and Toy 2 Yummy to Toy family

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Moschino Beauty has introduced Toy 2 Gummy and Toy 2 Yummy, two new women’s fragrances joining the Toy family, inspired by the multifaceted shape of lollipops and the playful atmosphere of a candy shop with a sophisticated twist. Drawing on the pop vitality of the 1980s with a contemporary flair, the pair are designed as a nod to childhood and Moschino’s irreverent luxury positioning.

The bottles take the shape of the brand’s iconic teddy bear in bright, collectible colourways. Toy 2 Gummy’s bottle uses fuchsia, red and yellow tones inspired by lollipops, finished with the Moschino logo in gold lettering. The fragrance opens with bergamot and blood orange, lifted by wine lees and golden hazelnut, moving into a velvety praline and milk cream accord with Akigalawood, before a base of myrrh, benzoin and Madagascar vanilla.

Toy 2 Yummy is presented in green, blue and red reflective tones with a teddy bear-shaped cap. Designed to embody a spontaneous, radiant energy, it opens with yellow mandarin and bergamot alongside Mystikal incense, developing into a heart of geranium, sambac jasmine, timut and black pepper, before a base of Bulgarian rose, Haitian vetiver and Serenolide.

Atkinsons 1799 expands Reserve Collection with Mystic Moonlight and Spice of London

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Atkinsons 1799 has added two new parfums intenses to its Reserve Collection: Mystic Moonlight and Spice of London, described as two complementary expressions of the brand’s identity – one rooted in archive reinvention, the other a tribute to contemporary London.

Mystic Moonlight revisits a 1919 Atkinsons fragrance inspired by the Sanskrit myth of Sakuntala. Created by Master Perfumer Jordi Fernández, it opens with a vibrant, fruity accord of tropical fruit and ginger, moving into a woody “Mystical Forest” heart of oud, cedarwood, cypriol and labdanum, before settling into a warm “Moon Embrace” base of tonka bean and Ambrofix. The bottle is lacquered in turquoise with gold-leaf detailing and a moon motif, hand-decorated by Florentine artisans.

Spice of London, created by Master Perfumer Annick Ménardo, is built around crisp juniper and sparkling black pepper, layered with incense and elemi resin over a cedarwood and vetiver base, structured across three accords that track the city’s mood from day to night. The bottle is lacquered with an ice effect and silver-leaf detailing, featuring a medallion inspired by the London skyline.

Naj Oleari Beauty launches Wonder Look Reloaded Eyeshadow Palette

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Naj Oleari Beauty has introduced the Wonder Look Reloaded Eyeshadow Palette, designed to transition from a matte nude daytime look to a bolder, shimmer-enhanced evening finish. The palette combines shimmer, frost and metallic finishes with velvety matte and soft smoky shades, and is available in three colourways: Blackout, Brown Matter and Raw Rose.

Each palette blends matte, shimmer and hybrid formulas – matte shades for pigmentation and blending, shimmer finishes for radiance and highlighting, and hybrid textures for a silky, “wet-look” glow. The formulas are designed to be easy to blend, buildable and long-lasting.

Naj Oleari Beauty introduces Bloom Up Blush Stick and Sculpt Stick

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Naj Oleari Beauty has launched Bloom Up Stick, a two-product line built around its “Effortless Beauty” approach to multifunctional, on-the-go make-up.

Bloom Up Blush Stick offers a fresh, buildable colour with a creamy, melting texture designed to blend into a natural “second skin” finish; it can also double as a lip colour. It comes in four shades: Soft Nude, Petal Pink, Cool Berry and Mellow Cherry.

Bloom Up Sculpt Stick is designed for natural, precise contouring, with a lightweight, buildable, creamy formula for a streak-free, defined finish. It is available in four shades: Light Cool, Light Neutral, Warm Medium and Neutral Dark.

Naj Oleari Beauty rounds out launches with Stay Glide Eye Pencil and Perfect Trace Lip Pencil

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Completing EuroItalia’s latest slate of releases, Naj Oleari Beauty has introduced Stay Glide Eye Pencil and Perfect Trace Lip Pencil, both available in 12 shades ranging from neutral tones to more vibrant colours.

Stay Glide Eye Pencil is a sharpenable pencil with a gel-effect texture for full, even coverage in a single swipe, formulated to be buildable for both defined lines and softer, smoked-out looks, with a smudge-resistant, long-lasting hold.

Perfect Trace Lip Pencil offers a soft, glide-on texture for defining the lip contour, with a water-resistant formula designed to stay smudge-free. It can be used to sculpt the lip line or build a fuller, velvety matte finish.

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