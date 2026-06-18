European Travel Retail Confederation re-elects Nigel Keal as President

Image Credit: ETRC

European Travel Retail Confederation (ETRC) members have unanimously re-elected Nigel Keal as President, at the association’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Madrid.

Keal commented: “I am very pleased to have been re-elected as President of ETRC and I would like to thank our members for their continued confidence. ETRC is at its strongest when the industry comes together – sharing knowledge, experience and a common commitment to the future of duty free and travel retail.

“The past year has once again demonstrated the importance of having a strong and united voice for our sector. Strengthening our membership will be a key priority in the year ahead.

“I look forward to continuing to work closely with our members, the Managing and Supervisory Boards, and the Secretariat to support the industry and represent its interests at European level.”

Keal will continue to lead ETRC alongside the Managing Board, composed of:

Sarah Branquinho, Vice-President Brands – President, Tax Free World Association (TFWA)

Pedro Castro, Vice-President External Affairs – Global Public Affairs Director, Avolta

Piret Mürk-Dubout, Vice-President Maritime Affairs – Member of the Management Board, Tallink Grupp/VD Tallink Silja AB

Paul Neeson, Vice-President Aviation Affairs – Director Retail, ARI Ireland

Nina Semprecht, Vice-President Communications and Public Affairs – Director Corporate Communications and External Affairs, Gebr. Heinemann

Lylian Vignau, Vice-President Marketing – Chief Commercial & Digital Officer, Lagardère Travel Retail

The AGM provided an opportunity for members to discuss the key opportunities and challenges affecting travel retail in Europe and globally. The ETRC Secretariat and representatives from national and regional member associations reviewed the organisation’s activities over the past year, and discussed advocacy priorities for the sector.

Key topics included the implementation of the European Union’s Entry/Exit System (EES), evolving sustainability legislation, and wider economic and regulatory developments affecting the industry.

The meeting also included presentations from external speakers on broader market trends. David Jimenez-Blanco, President of the Madrid Stock Exchange, shared perspectives on the economic outlook and current affairs.

Olivier Ponti, Director of Market Intelligence and Insights at Amadeus, presented analysis of air traffic trends and the impact of geopolitical developments on global travel patterns.

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