Aviation American Gin has arrived in global duty free and travel retail with a channel-exclusive expression.

Aviation American Gin Expedition Strength (46.5% ABV) is available in at one-litre bottle from travel destinations across the globe.

Backed by actor Ryan Reynolds, Co-owner of Aviation American Gin, the new Expedition Strength skus is being spotlighted via a special activation at Barcelona Airport Terminal 1 through October.

Travellers will be able to sample two signature cocktails: the Negroni Upgrade and Bee’s Knees.

Reynolds commented: “No consumer is harder to reach than the duty free traveller. Yes, it’s a captive audience but it’s also walking by at top speed, rushing to a flight or to hastily purchase a neck pillow. That’s why I am so proud of Aviation Gin Expedition Strength. It’s custom built for today’s weary traveller and it’s the liquid equivalent of a neck pillow.”

Andrew Cowan, Managing Director of Diageo Global Travel, added: “Ryan says it all about this special liquid, but suffice to say we are thrilled to be introducing Aviation to TR globally and with an exclusive. Here’s to the drink that really is about taking to the skies.”

The liquid can be enjoyed neat or as an ingredient in a variety of mixed drinks, according to Diageo.

Expedition Strength’s flavour profile comprises an aroma of sarsaparilla, floral sweetness and citrus zest, complemented by a palate of citrus and spice notes with a subtle hint of juniper.