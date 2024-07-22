Eyeing the chance to supercharge online shopping from the airport lounge

SPONSORED CONTENT: Part two of the insight driven content series, by TRBusiness and global airport lounge and experience specialists Airport Dimensions, delves into the growing appetite among travellers for access to airport lounges and the opportunity to forge a stronger link to the in-airport retail offering.

Over half (52%) of travellers said they would order from retail stores online at the airport, according to Airport Dimensions’ AX24: The Age of Airport Experience research.

“This is a big opportunity that is not yet being realised in airports,” said Chris Gwilliam, VP Global Business Development.

“It relies on the airport having a digital marketplace for its retail catalogue. Although many airports have this for food and beverage concessionaires, very few airports have adopted a digital marketplace for retail.

“It also relies on the airport concessions retailers participating in the programme and working through the logistics of the product fulfilment model – whether this be delivery to gate, lounge, destination or home.

“So there are some dependencies and complexities to achieving this, but with the right level of focus and effort it’s all solvable.

“As a lounge operator, we are very keen to include online shopping as a key feature in the lounges and have our technology platform ready to integrate. We believe this is a great opportunity to drive incremental opportunities for airports.”

Personalising the offering, by showing this captive, affluent demographic a variety of brands and products that fit with their lifestyle, is a must.

“Setting up engaging product demonstrations with the opportunity for instant purchase that can be either fulfilled in lounge, at gate, or delivered to an onward destination, presents a great opportunity for retailers to drive revenue and increase brand awareness,” said Gwilliam.

Hit play to learn more….

In related news, Airport Dimensions’ recently opened lounge at San Francisco Airport, The Club SFO, is a great example of an airport lounge that goes the extra mile, as Gwilliam details: “Firstly, The Club SFO has been uniquely developed with a locally inspired design concept (Northern California Natural) that permeates all elements of the lounge.

“This theme is reflected in all elements from the use of reclaimed redwood throughout, the inclusion of a unique microclimate fire place, a live oak communal dining table feature, a ‘cabin in the woods’ inspired bar area and a treehouse inspired family room to entertain kids.”

Further to the design aspect, the food programme is a highlight, with a chef action station with dishes featuring local flavour trends that have been curated by chefs.

“The beverage programme features a 100% sourced wine programme from Northern California through Foley Family Farms, a local winery to the region,” added Gwilliam. “The bar also features premium local beers on draft and mixologist developed signature cocktails that are commensurate with the quality of a five-star hotel.

“There is also a focus on wellness with the inclusion of our first ever luminescence amenity. These private rooms allow visitors to tune the lighting and music to provide a 30-minute session of relaxation or provide an energy boost to recharge before their flight.”

Add to this a wellness area complete with a workout room featuring Lululemon fitness mirrors, giving guests a chance to enjoy a workout or some yoga/stretching before their flight.

“Finally,” says Gwillim, “the shower suites and bathrooms have been luxuriously designed with high end finishes to ensure a high level of comfort.”

