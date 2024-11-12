Fable Whisky releases final Six Sons whisky blend into global travel retail

Fable Whisky has released Six Sons – the final blended malt Scotch whisky in its Ghost Piper of Clanyward Bay series – into global travel retail, with a special mixed case featuring six unique labels and a specially commissioned artist’s print.

Supported by a special activation in Heathrow’s T2 through the Autumn, FABLE’s Batch 6 comprises 9,000 bottles of a non-chill filtered natural colour 8 year old blended malt whisky with an ABV of 46.5%.

Continuing the unique Fable proposition – bringing together creative storytelling, illustration and whisky making, Six Sons was matured in ex-bourbon barrels and hogshead casks and is a well-rounded blended malt with a sweet and spiced finish – available in World Duty Free at a price of £40.

The latest batch introduces new illustrations from artist and animator Hugo Cuellar with those buying a bottle of Fable blended malt receiving a limited edition print.

Calum Lawrie, Marketing Director of Fable Whisky said: “We wanted to round off the Series with something special and an appropriate and natural extension to the original story and product offering.

We love Six Sons – the wonderful blend of malts giving a hint of mashed bananas, molasses and a the linger of spice and fresh orange peel – but also its stunning visual impact – artwork we now know people want to take home with them and enjoy. We are getting lots of enquiries about our next Fable story and we are really excited to say – it is coming soon – watch this space!”

READ MORE: The Macallan partners with CDFG on Haitang Bay shop-in-shop

READ MORE: Suntory Global Spirits opens shop-in-shop boutique in Singapore Changi T4

READ MORE: Ospree Duty Free brings to life Indri, The Singleton and Dewar’s at BOM