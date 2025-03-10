Fable Whisky releases second volume in its story-based whisky collection

Fable Whisky has revealed its second story volume – The Lost Keepers of Flannan Isles – which will see it release eight single malt chapters, five new distillery makes and a collection of special blended malt scotch whiskies over the next two years.

Fable Whisky from Pendulum Spirits Group said its brand is built around the art of storytelling, animation and illustration, bringing legendary myths to life through the arts while showcasing hand-selected, limited edition single malts with distinctive taste and character.

It follows the first Fable collection launched in 2021 with the story The Legend of the Ghost Piper of Clanyard Bay, based on a long forgotten Scottish fable of an ill-fated piper and his faithful dog.

The story was told in 11 chapters with a different whisky expression for each featuring both highly acclaimed and little known distilleries in Scotland. It helped the brand find fame for its standout labels featuring a series of striking artistic visuals created by celebrated Bolivian illustrator Hugo Cuellar.

The hand-selected cask releases for The Lost Keepers of Flannan Isles come from distilleries including Linkwood, Glen Garioch, Dailuane, Royal Brackla, Glen Elgin, Auchentoshan, Milton Duff and Strathmill.

The new artwork, bottles, packaging, labels and animations will accompany eight story chapters – each of the initial expressions limited to around 250 bottles with whiskies at cask strength straight to the bottle with no added colour and no chill filtration.

They will also add five new distillery makes to the Collection, as well as a phased release series of six Blended Malt Scotch Whiskies carrying with them alternative story endings.

