Falic Group set to accelerate travel retail growth with launch of UETA MEA

Falic Group, travel retail distributor for luxury goods and owner of Duty Free Americas, has announced its intention to significantly accelerate its global expansion efforts as it embarks on a new growth phase, the plans for which include entry into new travel retail channels —rail, cruise, and diplomatic sectors—while extending its reach into high-growth markets across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Americas.

UETA MEA will also provide round-the-clock support to diplomats, offering a range of premium products, including: wines; spirits; fragrances; cosmetics, and household items, along with fulfilling various diplomatic requests.

Leon Falic, President of Falic Group, stated: “As a long-standing family business, we are dedicated to forging enduring partnerships with those who share our vision. Our global expansion efforts are focused on pursuing the right channels, markets, and partners.

By aligning ourselves with industry leaders and bringing on top talent, we are setting the stage for long-term success. While we are excited to share more details, we are not ready to reveal everything just yet. Stay tuned for exciting updates as our expansion continues to evolve.”

The Group added its global distribution network will ensure timely and efficient delivery tailored to the unique needs of diplomats, and is on the verge of announcing three major strategic partnerships with leading travel industry players that will significantly enhance its global expansion.

These partnerships will focus on: advancing operations in the cruise sector; improving border-related functions; introducing new market alliances; and establishing a new distribution platform in Europe to support new business opportunities.

