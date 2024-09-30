Favourite memories: Celebrating TFWA’s 40th anniversary

To mark the 40th anniversary of Tax Free World Association (TFWA), we asked a selection of duty free and travel retail stakeholders to share their favourite memories of the TFWA World Exhibition & Conference in Cannes through the years, as well as their messages of congratulations to the Association as it celebrates this major milestone.

“Above all my memories are of the people I have worked with”

I have so many happy memories – the initial thrill of the chase in convincing brands and retailers to participate in the first Tax Free World Exhibition in Nice in 1985 which was not without its challenges as in the end we ran out of space and erected a marquee where products wilted in the exceptionally hot weather; the many great conference speakers over the years – Colin Powell, Helmut Schmidt, Neil Armstrong… and iconic entertainers – Elton John, Tina Turner…

“There have been mistakes – the unknown Celine Dion was rejected as an option to sing at the Gala Dinner; the additional accommodation solution of bringing a cruise liner to the bay of Cannes was a disaster.

“This has always been a ‘people industry’ and above all my memories are of the people I have worked with, initially as TFWA Commercial Director, the many wonderful people who have exhibited and represented brands on the Management Committees over the years, great retailers including all the early pioneers from whom I learned so much…and many of whom remain very dear friends.

“Last but not least, it was TFWA that brought Erik and I together and it has been a privilege for us to serve the industry in our respective capacities for so many years. Both our ‘children’ work in the duty and tax free industry so it will continue to be an important part of our lives.

“On that note, I congratulate TFWA on 40 years, then and now true to its ethos: ‘By the trade, for the trade’. May that never change.”

Sarah Branquinho, External Affairs Advisor, Avolta; President Duty Free World Council; and Chair, Women in Travel Retail+

“Travel retail has always been a highly sociable industry”

“My first visit to France was to Cannes for the inaugural tax free show, representing the Indian Tourism Development Corporation. Like now, Cannes was expensive back then too and I remember doing a lot of walking from my hotel miles away as my travel budget didn’t stretch far enough for taxis.

“The famous Camel Club was actually located in the Palais on one of the balconies and was legendary for its parties and bringing people together – early evidence that travel retail has always been a highly sociable industry. I met so many people on that first visit and am proud to say that several of them became life-long friends to this day. Other lasting memories over the years include the stellar line-up of entertainment with the likes of Ray Charles, Tina Turner and Elton John.

“Beyond Cannes, for me, TFWA has always been about connections, helping bridge the gaps of our geography as a globally dispersed industry. Congratulations to Erik, Franck and the team for this great achievement.”

Sunil Tuli, Group Chief Executive King Power Group (Hong Kong) and President of the Asia Pacific Travel Retail Association (APTRA)

“I remember the Camel Club and Cointreau Club”

“I remember my first years in the mid-90s. I was elected to the TFWA Management Team for the first time when I introduced Guylian to the duty free world. I got the support from a Nestlé legend, a Dutch-Swedish gentleman called James Berggren, who has sadly passed away some years ago. In that time there were only two seats on the Board for confectionery and fine foods stakeholders.

“I won the pétanque tournaments a couple of times with my team, as well as a Gebr. Heinemann golf tournament, and still have a unique bottle to remember it.

“I remember the Camel Club and Cointreau Club… a life of freedom, cigarettes, drinks, nightlife on the beach and getting in on-time on the stand the next day alert, although sometimes with a slightly raspy voice. It was above all a pioneering time, we’ve established a foundation for various brands, of which many of them still enjoy successes and built further on it.”

Steven Candries, Commercial Director, ChocDecor (Belfine)

“Merci à tous, TFWA!”

“We all put so much planning and hours of preparation emails, meetings into ensuring the week goes off without a hitch. The truth is you really can’t slow down until the very last day. You can only stop when the final meeting is over, and the breakdown is completed. The tradition is then to head to the beach for a glass of rosé and a salade niçoise.

“I want to congratulate all the wonderful TFWA team in Paris, the Board and the Management Committee who put such energy and personal time into ensuring that our annual flagship event is the best. To reach such an impressive milestone of 40 years is testament to all the many people who have worked so hard to make this such a special event in our industry… merci à tous!”

Barry Geoghegan, Founder, Duty Free Global Ltd

“Here’s to 40 more years of duty free fun”

“From all of us at Victorinox Travel Retail, we want to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the TFWA team on reaching this incredible milestone. You’ve navigated the turbulent skies of the travel retail industry with the precision of a Swiss Army Knife – always prepared, always sharp, and impressively multi-talented. Your dedication and innovation have been the perfect travel companions on this journey.

“Here’s to 40 more years of duty free fun and spectacular conferences. Cheers to the past, present, and future of TFWA. May your next 40 years be even more remarkable!”

The Victorinox Travel Retail Team (supplied by Gloria Dix, Head of Global Travel Retail & Fragrance Sales)

“So many great memories”

“I remember my first Cannes in 2002, I had been told by everyone in the purchasing team that it was a busy event but nothing could have prepared me for that week. I remember trying to work out what I had to pack for the myriad of social events. All of that on top of the business meetings that were lined up for each hour of every day, it was a bit overwhelming.

“I remember meeting all the trade press for the first time; Doug Newhouse, Martin Moodie, Ian Hill and many more, who were all very friendly and helpful. And of course the TFWA team were always available including Erik Juul-Mortensen, who is still there and the lovely Linda Hopkins, who was always cheerful, friendly and professional.

“And then of course you had Cannes itself, a beautiful place with such a rich history and the venue for the world-famous Cannes Film Festival, which attracted all the major film stars from the golden age of cinema to modern day. Just walking up the steps of the Palais for the first time was so exciting and I was immediately taken back to famous images of the great film legends photographed in the very same spot over the years.

“The DDF group, led by Colm and George at the time, all stayed in the Carlton Hotel which was very grand and after the long days of meetings followed by the evening events, so many industry people piled into the tiny bar off the lobby where Patrick the barman took it all in his stride. One year we ‘misplaced’ our DDF Frontier Award and thankfully it was found by Patrick under a table!

“We always had late nights and were then up very early for a team breakfast, there was no time to be tired, you just had to get on with it.

“The closing gala was always a black tie and always had an elaborate theme and a star performance. It was inevitably a memorable night and a chance for everyone to let their hair down before they departed the next day and headed back home and back to reality.

“So many great memories. Congratulations TFWA on turning 40.”

Sinéad El Sibai, Senior Vice President – Marketing, Dubai Duty Free

“A remarkable 40-year legacy”

“Reflecting on TFWA’s remarkable 40-year legacy, it has been a privilege to contribute to an organisation that has played such a crucial role in advancing our channel. I was a former President and member of the Management Committee for Research & Conferences and even before this as well as during and after, I have witnessed the impressive growth and resilience of our industry firsthand and the critical role that TFWA has played in this. The Association has faithfully stuck to its credo of ‘By the trade and for the trade’.

“TFWA has been a catalyst for innovation and collaboration in travel retail and continues to push boundaries and drive growth. This milestone is not just a celebration of our shared achievements so far but a testament to our collective vision for the future. Here’s to forty years of partnership, progress and paving the way for greater success in the years to come.”

Jaya Singh, Managing Director, Mondelez WTR

“TFWA has gone above and beyond in keeping the industry together”

“On behalf of Blueprint team, we would like to wish TFWA a happy 40th anniversary. We are extremely grateful for the lifelong memories we enthusiastically share with industry friends since the year 2000. “From inspiring key notes by Madeleine Albright, Colin Powell, Buzz Aldrin and Erik Juul-Mortensen to insightful conference sessions and enjoyable networking events, have become the social fabric that keep the industry together.

“A heartfelt thank you to TFWA team, management committee and members for the ongoing commitment and passion towards consistently bringing together industry stakeholders. It is particularly during challenging times fuelled by pandemics, the financial crisis and geopolitics that TFWA has gone above and beyond in keeping the industry together. We are excited about celebrating TFWA’s anniversary this year. We look forward to catching up with the travel retail community and exchanging insights on how the channel will develop the coming years.”

Blueprint Partners Sonja Soskic, Karl Walter & Thomas Kaneko Henningsen

“The show is a pivotal platform for industry innovation and collaboration”

“I have many fond memories attending the TFWA World Exhibition and Conference over the years. The show has not only grown in scope and scale but has also become a pivotal platform for industry innovation and collaboration. In 2022, I attended the show for the first time as Global President of the Travel Retail division at The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC). In addition to being ELC Travel Retail’s 30th anniversary, the year also marked the 30th anniversary of ELC’s Breast Cancer Campaign, the company’s largest corporate social impact programme. To commemorate the occasion, we painted the town pink to bring breast cancer awareness to Cannes and doubled down on our commitment to the cause with the funding of a research grant through the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

“As leaders within the industry, the TFWA was an incredible opportunity to showcase our commitment to this important cause and bring awareness to the disease to the travel retail community and beyond. Congratulations to TFWA on your remarkable 40 years of success and may the future bring continued growth for TFWA and the entire travel retail industry!”

Israel Assa, Global President, Travel Retail, The Estée Lauder Companies

“These memories will remain with me forever”

“I (semi) retired in 2018 after 34 fabulous years in this great industry which included serving on the TFWA Management Committee and TFWA Board for a few years. I can’t think of an industry where you can see the world, make so many friends and make so many memories, each one is unique with its own special memory so it would be very unfair for me to choose one – I would like to just say thank you to everyone that helped make these memories which will remain with me forever.

“However, there is one that remains very special and that is being a member and Vice Chair of WiTR+ which as a supportive community has helped hundreds of women over the years to share experiences, challenges and success with like-minded individuals whilst raising funds for many deserving charity projects – where true results can be seen. WiTR+ events have provided new connections that have led to professional partnerships and new friendships for many.

“This is a very special year for TFWA being its 40th anniversary. I would like to wish everyone at TFWA a very happy 40th anniversary and to thank them for their continued work for and behalf of the industry.”

Gerry Munday, GM, Travel Retail Consultancy

“Helping the industry to prosper”

“The Lindt & Sprüngli Global Travel Retail team would like to extend our warmest congratulations to TFWA on its 40th anniversary. It has been a pleasure to see the association grow over the years and witness its professionalism in helping the industry to prosper. Here’s to 40 more years of collaboration!”

Peter Zehnder, Head of Global Travel Retail, Lindt

“Many more still to come”

“Congratulations on your 40th anniversary with many, many more still to come. Having attended many conferences and listened to a host of speakers, the best one for me, and probably the most emotional too, was listening to Neil Armstrong speak in 2007.”

Rajiv Bhatia, Advisor Business Development, Peuch & Besse (who has been attending TFWA Cannes since 1996)

“An incredible event that keeps evolving”

“There have been so many great moments over the years – Nigel first started attending the exhibition back in 1991! One of the most recent that springs to mind is TRBusiness marking its 25th anniversary in 2023 with an afterparty at the consumer-voted Travel Retail Awards, which was held in Cannes for the first time. It was wonderful to raise a glass with industry friends and reflect on the journey we have shared thus far. We have always focused on making the publication not just a commercial success, but a recognised independent news and information source for the industry. We would like to think that we have achieved both of these aims – and we continue to build on that with our own event portfolio.

“Congratulations to TFWA on its 40th anniversary. Thank you for bringing stakeholders together through the years, which in turn has created many valued lifelong friendships, with an incredible event that keeps evolving and one we are extremely privileged to have in the industry’s annual calendar”.

Nigel J. Hardy and Janice Hook, Co-Owners & Joint CEOs of TRBusiness

“Back in the early days”

“In this photo circa 1992/3, the late Vivian Raven (second from left) could legitimately be described as the father of our industry events, having been responsible for the concept of global and Asia exhibitions run by International Tax Free Trader (ITFT), prior to the birth of TFWE.

“In fact, my very first ‘show’ was in 1984 – the last held by ITFT in Cannes at the Palais. Then the event was literally the red, blue, green and yellow village – with coloured carpet to match. Vivian, together with Julian Fox (back left), founded Duty Free New International (and later Travel Retailer International – which is how Nigel Hardy entered the industry) and I freelanced for the then bi-weekly magazine for a number of years.

“Back in the early days of TFWE (as it was originally called), media were allowed stands and this image shows most of the then team on the last day of the show.”

Rowena Holland, Managing Director, Essential Communications (pictured above fifth from left)

“The event brings everyone together in a special way”

“One of my best memories of TFWA Cannes isn’t just one moment, but the whole experience. Every year, I look forward to it. It’s a great time to catch up with colleagues, meet the brands in the world, and indeed connect with friends. The event really brings everyone in the industry together in a special way.

“Congratulations to TFWA on its 40th anniversary! Our industry is lucky to have such an event that brings so much happiness and helps us grow better together.”

Rob Marriott, CEO, Aer Rianta International (Middle East)

A version of this feature appeared in the October 2024 issue of TRBusiness magazine.

