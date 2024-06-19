Ferrero Travel Market is boosting its presence in the biscuit category by launching premium Belgian biscuit brand Delacre into global travel retail.

Delacre made its travel retail debut at Brussels Airport, with the launch supported by high-profile merchandising displays featuring the brand’s signature green livery.

The units showcase a selection of best-sellers, inviting travellers to “Take a piece of Belgium with you”.

“We are thrilled to showcase Delacre’s Belgian chocolate heritage to travelling consumers at Brussels Airport – and build on our growing presence within the biscuit category with this exciting new launch, in line with our commitment to keep our offer fresh and enticing,” said Sergio Salvagno, General Manager, Ferrero Travel Market.

“Thanks to its diverse range of flavours and products, from buttery shortbread to chocolate-covered treats, the Delacre portfolio really does offer something for everyone.

“We are confident it will appeal to a broad range of passengers.”

Established in 1870, Delacre is known for its high-quality biscuit portfolio, crafted using authentic Belgian chocolate. Indeed, it has been a certified supplier to the Belgian Royal Court since 1879.

The Delacre portfolio comprises a wide range of refined biscuits combining Belgian chocolate with traditional French pâtisserie specialities.

There are options ideal for sharing and gifting, such as the biscuits assortments Tea Time 300g, Tea Time 500g and the premium Royal Tin, which was created to celebrate 10 years of King Philippe’s reign.

These selections are complemented by premium self-consumption options, like the Marquisette 175g and Biarritz 175g lines.

This is in addition to the classic chocolate chip Cookies collection, along with the Caramel Intense and Sablé Fondant, which are pegged as perfect for sharing.

Ferrero has been championing the potential of the ‘under-developed’ biscuit category in travel retail in recent years, led by its La Biscotteria concept.

The Delacre launch further supports the company’s ambitions to grow sector sales, while satisfying shopper demand for quality and innovation.

