Fielden championing ‘revolutionary whisky making from field to glass’

Sustainability is a big focus for Fielden Whisky, TRBusiness has learned, which champions a restorative approach to its farming methods to produce liquid made from heritage grains.

Speaking to TRBusiness as part of a special run of ‘Sustainability Shorts’ produced in partnership with The Bluedog Group, Tim Young, Founder of Young Spirit Consulting and collaborator with GMAX Travel Retail which represents Fielden Whisky in travel retail, says sustainability remains a big focus for the self-styled ‘whisky of England’.

“This is revolutionary whisky from revolutionary farming; you could describe it as the best of English fields in a glass,” explained Young.

Click below to discover more…

Priding itself on the regenerative aspects of farming, Fielden draws on a mix of heritage grains grown in clover in a departure from industrially produced, chemically reliant grains that conform to the same crop, height and flavour profile supplied to whisky distilleries.

The idea is the clover-based heritage grain, a variety of rye, wheat and barley and possessing its own characteristics and flavours, acts to restore and nurture the soil, boosting the biodiversity and food supply of England’s fields.

In this way, Fielden says its approach makes for a more sustainable way of farming ‘to bring England’s fields back to life’, one that is better for the soil, wildlife and the grain itself, resulting in a whisky brimming with flavour.

“Farming is responsible for between 25-30% of spirits’ carbon footprint,” added Young. “There is a lot of progress being made by brands within distilling to conserve and recycle water and energy. Fielden are going one step further to reduce the carbon footprint of the grain used to make its whisky.”

The liquid rests in new American Oak, refilled rye cask and repurposed casks that once held wines such as Sauternes and Moscatel.

To watch more ‘Sustainability Shorts’, visit the below links.

READ MORE: ‘Going organic is a way of life’ for Rémy Telmont organic champagne

READ MORE: Anora centres quality and transparency across product and process

READ MORE: Experiences in travel retail need to be “meaningful, relevant, sharable, joyful”

READ MORE: Puressentiel using recent GTR growth to promote philanthropy

READ MORE: L’Occitane eyes fair trade certified alliances for ‘iconic ingredients’ by 2025