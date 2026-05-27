Final chance for delegate discounts; Hotel booking deadline 31 May

Image Credit: TR Consumer Forum

There’s just a few days left to save more than a fifth (22%) off the cost of your delegate pass to the 2026 TR Consumer Forum in Geneva.

Organised by TRBusiness with consumer research partner m1nd-set, the duty free and travel retail (DF&TR) industry’s consumer-centric TR Consumer Forum, is taking place at the IATA Geneva Conference Center from 1-3 July, 2026, with IATA as the Host Partner.

Early bird tickets are priced at GBP£750 only until this Friday 29 May (17:30 UTC), so don’t miss your chance to secure the discount.

From Saturday 30 May, standard passes will be available for GBP£985. Tickets are available to buy until the end of the day on Friday 19 June.

There is limited availability this year, so act fast to make sure you’re part of this key industry event. We are looking forward to welcoming you for yet another insight- and action-packed edition of the Forum.

Image Credit: IATA

Book your accommodation – deadline 31 May

A special discounted rate is available for Forum delegates at the preferred hotel, the Crowne Plaza Hotel Geneva by IHG – on a first-come, first-served basis, until Sunday 31 May only.

Image Credit: Crowne Plaza/IHG

The rate is CHF165 per night for single occupancy, including breakfast (excluding the city tax of CHF4.25 per person per night.)

View the agenda and see who’s attending

This year’s TR Consumer Forum, taking place at the IATA Geneva Conference Center, is activating the event’s signature blend of candid keynotes, lively panel discussions and interactive knowledge sharing under the theme ‘From Air Traffic to Consumer Action: Putting Travellers at the Heart of Retail’, with plenty of valuable networking opportunities. Highlights include…

✅ Dual Keynote and State-of-the-Industry Address on Thursday 2 July featuring Maja Marciniak, Senior Economist Policy Analysis, IATA and Dr. Peter Mohn, Founder & CEO of m1nd-set.

✅ Join the conversation with a stellar lineup of speakers including Kristina Mees, CCO, Geneva Airport; Rory Ford, Head of Space and Strategy, Heathrow, Lucio Rossetto, Regional COO Europe & CSR Officer, Lagardère Travel Retail, Claire McLennan, Lifestyle Director at Harding+; Julie Lassaigne, Secretary General, ETRC; Anne Kavanagh, Managing Director of APTRA; Richard Simkins, Commercial & Partnerships Director – Airports, JCDecaux UK; Aude Bourdier, Founder of ABM Futureproof; and Kreol Arakulath, Executive Director, Kreol Group – to name just a few!

Image Credit: TRBusiness

✅ Keynote address and fireside chat with Kate Hardcastle MBE on Friday 3 July (see above).

✅ Exclusively curated consumer insights package by m1nd-set worth six figures in value (if independently commissioned).

✅ Eight lively panel sessions designed to unpack the key topics driving transformation across DF&TR today.

✅ Debut of TR Sustainability Hub featuring a panel session exploring how to turn purpose-driven action into tangible commercial results.

✅ Two Over to You – Live sessions – 15-minute talks on issues and initiatives impacting the entire DF&TR industry, including ‘Inconvenient Predictions: Tomorrow’s Airport Shoppers Will Not Wait’ by Blueprint Partner Thomas Henningsen.

✅ Welcome cocktail on Wednesday 1 June at the IATA offices at Geneva Airport sponsored by Lagardère Travel Retail with Geneva Airport, Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail, and Henkell Freixenet as the wine sponsor.

✅ Evening Networking Event on Thursday 2 July at an iconic venue, with standout entertainment.

✅ Six coffee and networking lounge opportunities featuring exhibitors including Coeur De Lion, Nadri and Oettinger Davidoff AG, networking lunches, prize draws and lots more!

READ NEXT: Keynote: ‘The Customer Whisperer’ Kate Hardcastle

READ NEXT: Lagardère TR and Geneva Airport show support for TR Consumer Forum

READ NEXT: Update: Speakers & attendees confirm participation

READ NEXT: Hotel details & delegate room rate – now available!

READ NEXT: NEWS ALERT: View the agenda; secure your tickets

READ NEXT: Book your tickets to the TR Consumer Forum!

READ NEXT: TR Consumer Forum dates & location announced

READ NEXT: “Insightful & inspiring”, “genuinely worthwhile”, “an energising experience”

READ NEXT: TR Consumer Forum 2025 highlights reel