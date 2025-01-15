Former NPD Travel Retail exec Simon Best to lead ShelfTrak for Pi Insight

Simon Best has been appointed Client Director for Pi Insight and its ShelfTrak platform.

Best brings more than 15 years’ experience in travel retail to the role, having held senior positions with NPD Group division NPD Travel Retail (formerly Counter Intelligence Retail) and Duty Free Innovation (both now defunct).

He is tasked with onboarding new clients while developing support for existing ones.

His proactive approach, combined with an ability to build strong, collaborative relationships, will further strengthen ShelfTrak’s position as a critical resource for optimising commercial outcomes in the travel retail sector, said Pi Insight in a statement.

“Simon’s extensive industry knowledge and commitment to delivering exceptional client value makes him the ideal addition to our team,” commented Stephen Hillam, Managing Director of Pi Insight.

“With ShelfTrak’s demand accelerating across multiple categories, Simon will play a key role in ensuring our clients leverage the full potential of our insights to drive strategic growth and success.”

ShelfTrak, Pi Insight’s proprietary data platform, claims to be the DF&TR industry’s only source of sku-level data, covering major categories including alcohol, food, fragrance and tobacco.

Its reach extends across 50 airports and 75 shops globally, offering visibility on in-store category execution to empower brands and retailers to make data-driven decisions, from pricing and promotional efficiencies to product placement enhancement and category performance.

Pi Insight says the hiring of Best comes amid a phase of rapid growth and innovation, as demand for its ShelfTrak service continues to grow.

Aside new client procurement in the above categories, beauty is expanding as ShelfTrak expands its data management and reporting services to leading global brand owners.