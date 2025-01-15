Former NPD Travel Retail exec Simon Best to lead ShelfTrak for Pi Insight

By Luke Barras-hill |

Pi Insight says Simon Best carries unparalleled expertise and a proven track record of delivering actionable, data-driven insights to inform strategic decision making. He will be responsible for embedding ShelfTrak within clients’ commercial strategies, to offer brands and retailers an edge in the competitive DF&TR environment.

Simon Best has been appointed Client Director for Pi Insight and its ShelfTrak platform.

Best brings more than 15 years’ experience in travel retail to the role, having held senior positions with NPD Group division NPD Travel Retail (formerly Counter Intelligence Retail) and Duty Free Innovation (both now defunct).

He is tasked with onboarding new clients while developing support for existing ones.

His proactive approach, combined with an ability to build strong, collaborative relationships, will further strengthen ShelfTrak’s position as a critical resource for optimising commercial outcomes in the travel retail sector, said Pi Insight in a statement.

“Simon’s extensive industry knowledge and commitment to delivering exceptional client value makes him the ideal addition to our team,” commented Stephen Hillam, Managing Director of Pi Insight.

“With ShelfTrak’s demand accelerating across multiple categories, Simon will play a key role in ensuring our clients leverage the full potential of our insights to drive strategic growth and success.”

ShelfTrak, Pi Insight’s proprietary data platform, claims to be the DF&TR industry’s only source of sku-level data, covering major categories including alcohol, food, fragrance and tobacco.

Its reach extends across 50 airports and 75 shops globally, offering visibility on in-store category execution to empower brands and retailers to make data-driven decisions, from pricing and promotional efficiencies to product placement enhancement and category performance.

Pi Insight says the hiring of Best comes amid a phase of rapid growth and innovation, as demand for its ShelfTrak service continues to grow.

Aside new client procurement in the above categories, beauty is expanding as ShelfTrak expands its data management and reporting services to leading global brand owners.

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

Burberry launches 'intense' edition of its Burberry Her Fragrance line into GTR

Burberry has unveils the latest fragrance in the Burberry Her fragrance line, Burberry Her Eau...

image description image description
International

Interview: Fraser Brown, Retail Director, London Heathrow Airport

TRBusiness sat down recently with Fraser Brown, Retail Director at Heathrow Airport to discuss...

image description image description
International

Coty Travel Retail rolls out vibrant Daisy Marc Jacobs Glow limited editions

Coty Travel Retail is launching a trio of Daisy Marc Jacobs Glow limited editions for...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Muscat Duty Free teams up with Travel Blue on Beach Cleanup Campaign Sustainability News
image description
Shinsegae Duty Free closing Centum City store Asia & Pacific
image description
Burberry launches 'intense' edition of its Burberry Her Fragrance line into GTR International
image description
Venchi opens chocolate and gelato store at Hong Kong International Airport Asia & Pacific
image description
Vinci Airports announces triumvirate of record-breaking pax numbers International
image description
Penfolds activates Champagne Thiénot pop-up at CNSC Duty Free mall in Sanya Asia & Pacific
image description
PR GTR unveils The Glenlivet’s highest permanent age expression at Changi Asia & Pacific
image description
Montenegro announces RFP second stage for Podgorica and Tivat Airports Europe
image description
Ospree Duty Free unveils 'Collector's Dream' bottle of The Balvenie Fifty Indian Sub Cont
image description
Dec surge pushes DDF sales to new record in 2024 Middle East
right