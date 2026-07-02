Forum 2026 -Turning Air Traffic Data into Action

ON LOCATION Moderated by TRBusiness Editorial Director Faye Bartle, the second session of the opening morning at the 2026 TR Consumer Forum expanded on the introductory state-of-the-industry keynote from Peter Mohn, Owner & CEO of m1nd-set, as he was joined by Marc Heinicke, AD Travel and Tourism Economic BI, CP&S-BIS-Business Intelligence Solutions, IATA. Together, they presented ‘Turning Air Traffic Data into Action ’- a dedicated follow-on session on the importance of quality air traffic data and how this can be best utilised to power mid- and long-term business planning in travel retail. Heinicke pointed out that, among the most significant developments in traffic since the end of the pandemic crisis, “Traffic growth since the pandemic has been mainly driven by the leisure traveller”. Also, looking at the development of routes, the development of longer-range aircraft, such as Indigo’s routes between India and Europe, is driving a reduction in reliance on connection hubs, and Heinicke emphasised that this ongoing pattern will have consequences for travel retail.

Looking in-depth at the pattern of traffic, Heinicke emphasised that the IATA core asset is a proprietary travel data set, DDS, outperforms competitors by integrating a high volume of reported direct airline sales, not just estimated travel agency sales. This provides a more robust and accurate picture of the total market, particularly regarding Point of Origin (POO) data, which is critical for understanding passenger composition and consumer preferences. While competitors’ models are built on a shrinking base of agency sales (only 28% of the 2025 market), the DDS dataset includes 70% of reported data globally, with near-total coverage on high-value routes, such as the North Atlantic. The strategic imperative is to fuse this superior air traffic data with granular shopper insights to de-risk commercial decisions in travel retail. Heinicke emphasised his confidence in the value of data “We are making a bet that this combined intelligence—predicting not just who is traveling but what they want—is the only way to avoid extremely expensive, intuition-based mistakes in store design, category management, and capital investment.”

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Echoing Heinicke’s belief that “more data means more quality” and that data is the foundation for everything that follows, Mohn commented: “Building or investing based on intuition is a very dangerous thing to do… mistakes can be very expensive!”