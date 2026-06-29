Forum Coffee Break Sponsor Haribo places the customer centre stage

Image Credit: TRBusiness

Haribo is joining the sixth edition of the TR Consumer Forum as a Coffee Break Sponsor, with the brand fronting the Coffee & Networking Lounge on Friday 3 July from 14:55-15:40.

“The Travel Retail Consumer Forum has a special role in the travel retail industry’s calendar because it is the one event where the industry steps back and places the customer centre stage, placing their comments, needs and thoughts at the centre of the industry conversation,” said Elisa Fontana – Director Marketing and Trade Marketing Travel Retail.

“I think the event gives us an important shift in perspective, delivering a unique focus on understanding the evolving traveller and translating consumer insights into industry action and provides an invaluable platform for collaboration, innovation and thought leadership.”

Staying attuned to consumer preferences and behaviours is an important factor in powering the brand’s success in travel retail.

“At Haribo, we have always believed that customer insight is the foundation on which we build everything we do; in everything from product innovation to in-store engagement, that quality of insight strengthens every element of our operations and helps us to optimise the partnerships we share with the retailers,” said Fontana.

She elaborated: “At Haribo, we have two key pathways to address evolving consumer needs: product innovation and a shared approach with retail partners to deliver in-store engagement and excitement. We’re placing more emphasis than ever on developing travel retail exclusives that are not simply new for the sake of it but actually deliver the needs of the customer – such as the flavours and formats they want (such as Gen Z’s love of sour flavours and vibrant colours), localised special editions and add-on elements that expand the experience.”

For example, this summer the company has a major focus on the launch of My Citytrip, a product specifically developed for the European traveller, and incorporating a QR-driven digital game to extend the customer’s interaction with the Haribo brand.

“This is backed by our largest-ever campaign in travel retail, working with our retail partners across the region to deliver in-store activations that seize the shopper’s attention by presenting them with something they haven’t seen before and convincing them to explore the category offer,” she added.

Image Credit: Haribo

A shift to watch, says Haribo, is how airport shopping behaviour – across all categories – is becoming increasingly experience-led, with travellers seeking greater relevance, convenience and personal reward from the experience.

“Essentially, they want to feel that the offer has a personalised element, reflecting their needs and behaviour,” said Fontana. “The younger the traveller, the more likely they are to eschew casual browsing; they see that as wasting their time when they have so many things to do, and are increasingly likely to have a pre-planned idea of what they are looking for. But they also love to be surprised and engaged by something new, something they weren’t expecting, especially when it’s something they haven’t seen in the domestic market – these are the moments that make stories for these consumers, stories they can enjoy and share with friends.

“In our product range, we’re placing greater emphasis on larger sharing packs and gifting formats, and they are especially engaged by travel retail exclusive editions, special packaging and localised offerings. With such offers, they enjoy having confidence in a trusted global brand, and this makes them much more open to experimenting with new products and offers – new stories for them to engage with. Working in close partnership with leading retailers, we are creating stronger storytelling within the stores, including – as I mentioned earlier – the launch of ‘Embark on a Sweet Escape!’, our largest ever travel retail campaign.”

Visit TRConsumerForum.com to find out more – and stay close to TRBusiness.com for our on-location reporting!

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