Image Credit: CERN

TRBusiness is thrilled to announce that the Evening Networking Event will be taking place from 19:00-23:00 on Thursday 2 July, at an iconic Geneva venue – CERN Science Gateway campus – located at the heart of the world’s largest particle physics Laboratory.

Founded in 1954, the CERN laboratory sits astride the Franco-Swiss border near Geneva.

The fascinating venue is where physicists and engineers utilise some of the world’s largest and most complex scientific instruments to study the basic constituents of matter – fundamental particles.

Subatomic particles are made to collide together at close to the speed of light. The process gives these experts clues about how the particles interact and provides insights into the laws of nature.

The energy of the venue will be captured perfectly with the TR Consumer Forum’s Evening Networking Event – where great ideas and excellent company collide.

Delegates will be able to catch the shuttle bus from The Crowne Plaza Hotel – by IHG (stay close to TRBusiness for timings).

Image Credit: CERN

Once at the venue, they will be treated to networking drinks in the lower foyer, glasses charged with sparkling courtesy of Henkell Freixenet.

Delegates will make their way to Auditorium A, where a standing reception will he hosted. A selection of hot and cold food will be served in the room, along with drinks from wine sponsors Henkell Freixenet and MASI, serves by Citadelle Gin, plus soft drinks. A close-up magician and mentalist will be amid the crowd, bringing a touch of mystery and amazement to proceedings.

Next, there will be a surprise interactive performance that will further dial up the entertainment factor.

As the clock strikes 20:45, delegates can gather to enjoy a special live singing performance. There will be a short interval for post-dinner drinks and further networking before the second act of live singing and musical entertainment is performed for an evening to remember.

“Combining elegance with opportunity, this exclusive event provides the perfect setting to forge new connections, exchange ideas and strengthen professional relationships,” said Nigel Hardy & Janice Hook, Co-owners and joint CEOs of TRBusiness.

“We are looking forward to welcoming delegates to what is set to be a truly memorable evening of networking and socialising.”

Carriages will be at 23:00 sharp.

Tickets to the TR Consumer Forum are available until Friday 19 June and delegates can book their stay at the preferred hotel, the Crowne Plaza Hotel Geneva by IHG.

The sixth edition of the DF&TR industry’s consumer-centric Forum is taking place from 1-3 July at the IATA Geneva Conference Center, with IATA as the Host Partner.

The global conference agenda is being brought to life under the banner of ‘From Air Traffic to Consumer Action: Putting Travellers at the Heart of Retail’, with plenty of valuable networking opportunities. Please click the button above to view the full agenda.

Visit TRConsumerForum.com to find out more.

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